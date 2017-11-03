Afternoon sports highlights – November 3 2017

Gor stars Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere likely to be benched

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr may bench stars, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere. The Ingwe boss says the two are under pressure. Tuyisenge is joint top on the scorers’ chart with Nakumatt’s Kepha Aswani with 12 goals while Kagere sits joint second with Sofapaka’s Umaru Kassumba and Kariobangi Sharks’ Massoud Juma all who have 11.

Marseille player Patrice Evra sent off for kicking fan in the head

Marseille player Patrice Evra was sent off after kicking one of his team’s fans in the head before the Europa League defeat at Vitoria Guimaraes. Footage shows the 36-year-old former Manchester United defender aiming an acrobatic kick at a supporter at the side of the pitch during the warm-up. Evra, who was named as a substitute, was dismissed before kick-off, and Marseille started with 11 players.

Mourinho attends court in Spain on tax fraud charges

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has arrived at a Spanish court to answer tax fraud allegations relating to his time in charge of Real Madrid. His representatives deny that he owes nearly €3.3m (£2.9m, $3.8m) in undeclared image rights revenue. Mr Mourinho could be seen entering the courthouse in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon.