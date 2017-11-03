Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

KDF intensifies manhunt for Al Shabaab militants following Lamu attack

Kenya Defence Forces on Friday intensified a manhunt for Al-Shabaab terrorists after a foiled attack in Lamu. KDF Spokesperson Colonel David Obonyo said the soldiers were on normal patrol when they came into contact with the militants. Obonyo said the group was heavily armed and were planning to carry out attacks in Lamu West on Thursday.

Nandi and Kisumu Governors urged to foster peace between warring Counties

Kisumu and Nandi County officials have been urged to initiate projects along the troubled border as a way of finding permanent solutions to constant feuds. Mosop MP Vincent Tuwei says Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o and his Nandi counterpart, Stephen Sang must work towards ending hostilities along the border.

Election Amendment Act to be enforced as Bill officially becomes law

The Election (Amendment) Act has effectively become law after having been gazetted. The Bill, which has had a polarising effect on leaders from all sides of the political spectrum, contains a clause that would make it difficult for the Supreme Court to annul the election of the President based on minor inconsistencies. The controversial laws were sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta for signing after both Houses of Parliament passed the laws amid stiff opposition from the minority leaders.

Business highlights

Huawei to release high tech video platform for African market

Huawei is set to release its Envision Video Platform in Africa during Africacom to be held on 7- 9 November in Cape Town, aiming to assist carriers in developing and optimising video as a fundamental service with the best user experience. The cloudification architecture platform will support the latest 4K/Ultra High Definition, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality; these technologies will improve the users experience with high quality video and enable user interaction. This platform can also optimize video streaming services based on network conditions.

Trade Union threatens to boycott international tea companies

Kenya’s Central Organisation of Trade Unions has threatened to instigate a buyer boycott against international tea companies. The move comes after a strike that has gone on for the last three weeks with workers demanding a 30% pay increase awarded by the court in 2014. Union Secretary-General Francis Atwoli says he also written to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) seeking help over the ongoing dispute where workers are protesting poor working conditions.

Homa Bay energy company in plans to set up hyacinth powered plant in Kobala

Energy production company, Homa Bay Biogas One Ltd is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to set up a hyacinth-powered plant at Kobala. The company hopes to exploit the weed by transforming it into biogas.

Sports highlights

Gor stars Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere likely to be benched

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr may bench stars, Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere. The Ingwe boss says the two are under pressure. Tuyisenge is joint top on the scorers’ chart with Nakumatt’s Kepha Aswani with 12 goals while Kagere sits joint second with Sofapaka’s Umaru Kassumba and Kariobangi Sharks’ Massoud Juma all who have 11.

Marseille player Patrice Evra sent off for kicking fan in the head

Marseille player Patrice Evra was sent off after kicking one of his team’s fans in the head before the Europa League defeat at Vitoria Guimaraes. Footage shows the 36-year-old former Manchester United defender aiming an acrobatic kick at a supporter at the side of the pitch during the warm-up. Evra, who was named as a substitute, was dismissed before kick-off, and Marseille started with 11 players.

Mourinho attends court in Spain on tax fraud charges

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has arrived at a Spanish court to answer tax fraud allegations relating to his time in charge of Real Madrid. His representatives deny that he owes nearly €3.3m (£2.9m, $3.8m) in undeclared image rights revenue. Mr Mourinho could be seen entering the courthouse in the Madrid suburb of Pozuelo de Alarcon.