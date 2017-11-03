Afternoon business highlights – November 3 2017

Huawei to release high tech video platform for African market

Huawei is set to release its Envision Video Platform in Africa during Africacom to be held on 7- 9 November in Cape Town, aiming to assist carriers in developing and optimising video as a fundamental service with the best user experience. The cloudification architecture platform will support the latest 4K/Ultra High Definition, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality; these technologies will improve the users experience with high quality video and enable user interaction. This platform can also optimize video streaming services based on network conditions.

Trade Union threatens to boycott international tea companies

Kenya’s Central Organisation of Trade Unions has threatened to instigate a buyer boycott against international tea companies. The move comes after a strike that has gone on for the last three weeks with workers demanding a 30% pay increase awarded by the court in 2014. Union Secretary-General Francis Atwoli says he also written to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) seeking help over the ongoing dispute where workers are protesting poor working conditions.

Homa Bay energy company in plans to set up hyacinth powered plant in Kobala

Energy production company, Homa Bay Biogas One Ltd is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to set up a hyacinth-powered plant at Kobala. The company hopes to exploit the weed by transforming it into biogas.