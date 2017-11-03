Afternoon business highlights – November 3 2017

Huawei to release high tech video platform for African market
Huawei is set to release its Envision Video Platform in Africa during Africacom to be held on 7- 9 November in Cape Town, aiming to assist carriers in developing and optimising video as a fundamental service with the best user experience. The cloudification architecture platform will support the latest 4K/Ultra High Definition, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality; these technologies will improve the users experience with high quality video and enable user interaction. This platform can also optimize video streaming services based on network conditions.
Trade Union threatens to boycott international tea companies
Kenya’s Central Organisation of Trade Unions has threatened to instigate a buyer boycott against international tea companies. The move comes after a strike that has gone on for the last three weeks with workers demanding a 30% pay increase awarded by the court in 2014. Union Secretary-General Francis Atwoli says he also written to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) seeking help over the ongoing dispute where workers are protesting poor working conditions.
Homa Bay energy company in plans to set up hyacinth powered plant in Kobala
Energy production company, Homa Bay Biogas One Ltd is seeking approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to set up a hyacinth-powered plant at Kobala. The company hopes to exploit the weed by transforming it into biogas.
You might also like
NCIC launches cameras to record hate mongers
Cohesion monitors will attend all political rallies to record cases of incitement to violence. NCIC to send 100 monitors countrywide to check on hate speech during campaigns NCIC and UWIANO
Internet will not be shut during August polls, CAK promises
The government has ruled out undertaking an internet shutdown during the election period as it assured that all security systems are in place to prevent a violence breakout. Communications Authority
Zimbabwe freezes government hiring as state struggles to pay wages
Zimbabwe’s government has ordered a freeze on hiring of state workers as it struggles to meet a wage bill that accounts for more than 80 per cent of its revenue,
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!