Sports highlights – November 2 2017

Western Stima falls to 17th place in KPL rankings

Gor Mahia finally got their chance to hit back at Western Stima for a 2-1 loss during their previous clash. Gor ended their game with a similar score-line at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday, sending Stima deeper into relegation. The result sees Stima drop down to 17th in the KPL standings, swapping places with Thika United who were 1-0 winners over Sony Sugar at the Thika Sub-County Stadium to move off the bottom two automatic relegation spots.

Tottenham qualify for last 16 with shocking 3-1 win against Real Madrid

Tottenham produced a superb performance to record a famous 3-1 win over Real Madrid at Wembley, securing qualification to the Champions League last 16. Dele Alli turned home from close range after Kieran Trippier’s cross to put the hosts ahead on 28 minutes, and Alli scored again after the break (56) as his shot deflected off Sergio Ramos and wrong-footed Kiko Casilla.

Sergio Aguero now Manchester City’s all-time top scorer following Napoli clash

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City’s all-time top-scorer as they beat Napoli to reach the Champions League knockout stages in a game that lived up to the hype. City came from behind to win in a meeting between the free-scoring, unbeaten top sides in the Premier League and Serie A. The hosts were on top for the first 30 minutes and deservedly led when Lorenzo Insigne played an excellent one-two with Dries Mertens and steered the ball past Ederson.