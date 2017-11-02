Sports highlights – November 2 2017

Western Stima falls to 17th place in KPL rankings
Gor Mahia finally got their chance to hit back at Western Stima for a 2-1 loss during their previous clash. Gor ended their game with a similar score-line at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday, sending Stima deeper into relegation. The result sees Stima drop down to 17th in the KPL standings, swapping places with Thika United who were 1-0 winners over Sony Sugar at the Thika Sub-County Stadium to move off the bottom two automatic relegation spots.
Tottenham qualify for last 16 with shocking 3-1 win against Real Madrid
Tottenham produced a superb performance to record a famous 3-1 win over Real Madrid at Wembley, securing qualification to the Champions League last 16. Dele Alli turned home from close range after Kieran Trippier’s cross to put the hosts ahead on 28 minutes, and Alli scored again after the break (56) as his shot deflected off Sergio Ramos and wrong-footed Kiko Casilla.
Sergio Aguero now Manchester City’s all-time top scorer following Napoli clash
Sergio Aguero became Manchester City’s all-time top-scorer as they beat Napoli to reach the Champions League knockout stages in a game that lived up to the hype. City came from behind to win in a meeting between the free-scoring, unbeaten top sides in the Premier League and Serie A. The hosts were on top for the first 30 minutes and deservedly led when Lorenzo Insigne played an excellent one-two with Dries Mertens and steered the ball past Ederson.
The Guardian Hillary Clinton: Trump is too dangerous to have nuclear codes: Hillary Clinton has lacerated Donald Trump’s fitness to lead the United States in a tour-de-force assault on his
Kidero to vie for presidency in 2022
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has declared that he will be running for the office of President in 2022; in the same election Deputy President William Ruto says he’ll be on
Business highlights – August 18 2017 – M-Pesa loses over Ksh400 million due to election jitters
Nakumatt suspends striking staff: Chain retail Nakumatt Supermarkets has suspended 30 employees who also risk being dismissed for participating in a two-week strike. The workers were among others who downed
