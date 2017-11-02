Newspaper summaries – November 2 2017

Daily Nation

Ex-IEBC official Roselyn Akombe returns to work at UN

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe returned to work at United Nations Headquarters in New York City two weeks after she resigned from the electoral agency. Dr Akombe, who shocked many by resigning from the electoral commission less than a week to the repeat presidential election confirmed to the Nation that she had indeed resumed her job at the UN but with a caveat — not to talk to the press about the Kenyan elections.

IEBC: Here’s our proof of 7.6m turnout in Kenya’s repeat poll

Nearly 99 per cent of the voters who participated in the repeat presidential election on October 26 were identified electronically, according to data released by the electoral commission. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) supplied to the Nation data from OT Morpho, which handled the technology side of the election, showing that 98.98 per cent of voters were identified using the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems) kits.

Raila reveals Nasa strategy to beat Jubilee

The National Super Alliance on Tuesday declared it would not recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election and announced the formation of a people’s assembly to start preparing for fresh polls. Leader Raila Odinga said the assembly to comprise elected leaders and key players from the civil society, trade unions and youths, will also push for amendments to the Constitution to ensure that Kenya is more democratic, adding that he is ready for dialogue over the political stalemate facing the country.

The Standard

Measures to enhance credibility of KCPE

Swift relaying of results from marked exam scripts and consolidation of marking centres to improve surveillance are among measures put in place to enhance the credibility of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams. By requiring immediate transmission of results from marked essay scripts to the headquarters, the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) is looking to limit the time lapse that facilitates collusion.

Students among eight held for stealing school tablets

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the theft of 32 tablets meant for the digital literacy programme. Among those arrested were three students. County Police Commander Tito Kilonzi said thieves broke into Lukova Primary School and made away with the equipment.

Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo wants High Court to order scrutiny of election materials

Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo now wants the High Court to order a scrutiny of election materials used in the governorship contest on August 8. Mr Gumbo, who vied and lost to Governor Cornel Rasanga, argued that the election materials did not meet constitutional thresholds and laws governing elections. Speaking at the High Court in Siaya as he presented evidence before Justice Esther Maina, the former lawmaker noted that most of the votes were counted in an opaque manner.

The Star

Jubilee mulls Parliamentary system to end election fights

Senior leaders in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party are discussing amending the Constitution to introduce a Parliamentary system of government and a Prime Minister. Multiple leaders separately told the Star yesterday the current winner-take-all presidential system is not good for the country because it creates instability every five years. It is understood Deputy President William Ruto favours the proposal discussed informally among Jubilee leaders. President-elect Kenyatta is yet to be briefed on the discussions and proposals.

NASA has few days to appoint House leaders ahead of sittings

National Assembly is expected to resume sittings next week on Tuesday and top on its business is the constitution of House committees. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party which the majority of MP s in both the Senate and the National Assembly is rearing to proceed to form the committees should the opposition NASA coalition fails to submit the names of Minority Leader, Deputy Minority, the opposition Whip and the Deputy Whip.

UASU announces lecturers’ strike, demands CBA go into effect

The University Academic Staff Union yesterday announced the start of a countrywide lecturers’ strike at all public universities, citing failure by the government to implement the 2013-17 CBA. Secretary general Constantine Wasonga said they will boycott work until their grievances are addressed. He spoke in Nairobi. Wasonga said only three universities have adhered to the agreement and are paying their staff the new rates.

Business Daily

Blue Shield duo wins liquidation reprieve

The High Court has temporarily barred the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) from liquidating Blue Shield Insurance to allow the collapsed firm’s owners to challenge a ruling that opened the door for its winding up. Justice Francis Tuiyott Wednesday issued the orders after Blue Shield’s owners told him the acting Commissioner for Insurance Godfrey Kiptum could gazette the firm’s liquidation at any time despite their intention to fight against the move at the Court of Appeal. Blue Shield was placed under statutory management on September 16, 2011 after several years of complaints by clients whose claims had been delayed.

Tea pickers vow to sustain strike till demands are met

Tea firms in Nandi County will continue to haemorrhage money as more than 60,000 pickers who downed their tools say they won’t return to work until a court order giving them a 30 per cent pay hike is implemented. Trade unionists representing the workers have promised to sustain the strike which began in late October until the Industrial Court ruling of 2014 is fully enforced. The Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA), which represents the tea companies, last week got a prohibition order from court barring the union from enforcing the strike but officials said the directive had been overtaken by events.

State wants to join Nakumatt creditors list for tax millions

The government will seek to join the list of troubled Nakumatt Holdings’ creditors claiming millions of shillings it is owed in unpaid taxes, Trade and Industry secretary Adan Mohamed has said. The CS on Wednesday said the government supports the retailer’s proposal to appoint an administrator to oversee efforts to stabilise its operations. The move is likely to put the government on a collision course with a section of creditors who on Tuesday opposed Nakumatt’s proposal to appoint an administrator under section 532(1)(b) of the Insolvency Act 2015. The creditors want the debt-laden retail chain liquidated instead, a route Mr Mohamed said the government does not support.