News headlines

News highlights

Police used excessive force during August and October elections, says new report

A new report by the Independent Medico-Legal Unit accuses police of killing 36 people after the August and October elections, with most fatalities recorded in Opposition strongholds. IMLU Executive Director Peter Kiama says of the 23 deaths following the August elections, they carried out a post-mortem on 12 bodies, where it was established that 11 died of gunshots wounds. Kiama says the preliminary report has not shown any clear demonstration that police were shooting to defend their lives or those of other Kenyans, saying in some two incidents the supposed attackers were shot from the back, raising doubts they were confronting the law enforcers.

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor accuses MP Wachira of plotting against Governor Waiguru

Kirinyaga deputy governor Peter Ndambiri has claimed that Mwea MP Kabinga Wachira is plotting to destabilise Governor Anne Waiguru’s administration. Ndambiri led a protest march in Mwea on Wednesday against Kabinga. He claimed Kabinga held meeting with some MCAs on Sunday where the alleged sabotage plan was discussed.

High Court orders former Kiambu Governor to relinquish property worth Ksh3.5 billion

The High Court has ordered former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo to surrender a city prime property worth Ksh3.5 billion and compensate a businessman Ksh100 million. Kabogo lost ownership of the land in Nairobi after the High Court ruled that he had forged documents. High Court judge Elijah Abaga ordered Kabogo to pay Aster Holdings Director Nayan Patel, the legitimate owner of the 7.5-acre land, Ksh100 million for illegal possession and trespassing.

Business highlights

Second Madaraka Express train launched

Kenya Railways (KR) has introduced a second train on the Madaraka Express Passenger Service. The new service that commenced on Wednesday, November 1. The existing morning train has now been transformed into an inter-county train service, departing at 8am from both Nairobi and Mombasa termini, and stopping at all the seven intermediate stations. Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says that the new service is part of measures to increase access and lower the cost of transport across the country.

Environment Ministry revs up plan to ban plastic bottles

The Environment Ministry has held talks with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers with regard to a possible ban on plastic bottles. Cabinet Secretary, Judi Wakhungu said the discussions are at an advanced stage. She stated that her Ministry is also holding talks with manufacturers to chart out a solution.

New NHIF cover offers members access to more hospitals

NHIF Chief Executive Geoffrey Mwangi has said beneficiaries under the medical insurance scheme will no longer be required to choose an outpatient health facility for healthcare services. He stated patients will from this month be able to access any hospital they prefer from a list provided by the fund. In line with these changes, members will no longer co-pay as was the case previously and will continue enjoying the same benefits package, Mwangi said in a statement.

Sports highlights

Western Stima falls to 17th place in KPL rankings

Gor Mahia finally got their chance to hit back at Western Stima for a 2-1 loss during their previous clash. Gor ended their game with a similar score-line at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday, sending Stima deeper into relegation. The result sees Stima drop down to 17th in the KPL standings, swapping places with Thika United who were 1-0 winners over Sony Sugar at the Thika Sub-County Stadium to move off the bottom two automatic relegation spots.

Tottenham qualify for last 16 with shocking 3-1 win against Real Madrid

Tottenham produced a superb performance to record a famous 3-1 win over Real Madrid at Wembley, securing qualification to the Champions League last 16. Dele Alli turned home from close range after Kieran Trippier’s cross to put the hosts ahead on 28 minutes, and Alli scored again after the break (56) as his shot deflected off Sergio Ramos and wrong-footed Kiko Casilla.

Sergio Aguero now Manchester City’s all-time top scorer following Napoli clash

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City’s all-time top-scorer as they beat Napoli to reach the Champions League knockout stages in a game that lived up to the hype. City came from behind to win in a meeting between the free-scoring, unbeaten top sides in the Premier League and Serie A. The hosts were on top for the first 30 minutes and deservedly led when Lorenzo Insigne played an excellent one-two with Dries Mertens and steered the ball past Ederson.