Business highlights – November 2 2017

Second Madaraka Express train launched
Kenya Railways (KR) has introduced a second train on the Madaraka Express Passenger Service. The new service that commenced on Wednesday, November 1. The existing morning train has now been transformed into an inter-county train service, departing at 8am from both Nairobi and Mombasa termini, and stopping at all the seven intermediate stations. Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says that the new service is part of measures to increase access and lower the cost of transport across the country.
Environment Ministry revs up plan to ban plastic bottles
The Environment Ministry has held talks with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers with regard to a possible ban on plastic bottles. Cabinet Secretary, Judi Wakhungu said the discussions are at an advanced stage. She stated that her Ministry is also holding talks with manufacturers to chart out a solution.
New NHIF cover offers members access to more hospitals
NHIF Chief Executive Geoffrey Mwangi has said beneficiaries under the medical insurance scheme will no longer be required to choose an outpatient health facility for healthcare services. He stated patients will from this month be able to access any hospital they prefer from a list provided by the fund. In line with these changes, members will no longer co-pay as was the case previously and will continue enjoying the same benefits package, Mwangi said in a statement.
You might also like
Angry Kidero complains to ODM over MP Junet remark
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero when he spoke at the ODM@10 celebrations in Mombasa on Saturday. He has written to the party complaining over remarks attributed to Suna East MP Junet
3 unexpectedly low- calorie healthy snacks
Dark chocolate Dark chocolate with a substantial amount of cocoa is not only delectable, it has a multitude of health benefits. Cocoa is chock-full of minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus,
KFC invests Sh355 million to fund 2016 Kenya expansion
American fast food company, KFC plans to invest around $3.5m (Sh355 million) to fund its Kenyan expansion in 2016. The fast-food chain will likely open three more branches in Kisumu,
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!