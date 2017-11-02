Business highlights – November 2 2017

Second Madaraka Express train launched

Kenya Railways (KR) has introduced a second train on the Madaraka Express Passenger Service. The new service that commenced on Wednesday, November 1. The existing morning train has now been transformed into an inter-county train service, departing at 8am from both Nairobi and Mombasa termini, and stopping at all the seven intermediate stations. Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says that the new service is part of measures to increase access and lower the cost of transport across the country.

Environment Ministry revs up plan to ban plastic bottles

The Environment Ministry has held talks with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers with regard to a possible ban on plastic bottles. Cabinet Secretary, Judi Wakhungu said the discussions are at an advanced stage. She stated that her Ministry is also holding talks with manufacturers to chart out a solution.

New NHIF cover offers members access to more hospitals

NHIF Chief Executive Geoffrey Mwangi has said beneficiaries under the medical insurance scheme will no longer be required to choose an outpatient health facility for healthcare services. He stated patients will from this month be able to access any hospital they prefer from a list provided by the fund. In line with these changes, members will no longer co-pay as was the case previously and will continue enjoying the same benefits package, Mwangi said in a statement.