Afternoon sports highlights – November 2 2017

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne mulls long career at Man City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne says he can see himself at the Etihad for a long time. Since moving to England, De Bruyne has been one of the standout players in the Premier League, contributing 25 goals and 45 assists in just 104 games in all competitions. And with City currently sitting top of the Premier League, the 26-year-old says he is loving life under manager Pep Guardiola.

Wales and West Ham Defender James Collins retires from international football

Wales Defender James Collins has retired from international football. The 34-year-old West Ham centre-back has won 50 caps but is behind the likes of Ashley Williams and James Chester in the Welsh pecking order. Collins confirmed his decision on social media, but would make himself available in an injury crisis.

Wayne Rooney and Michael Keane to miss today’s crucial Europa League match

Everton’s Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane have not travelled to Lyon for Thursday’s crucial Europa League match. Keane has a foot injury and the other three have been rested, while academy defender Morgan Feeney is in the squad. Everton could be knocked out of the competition if they lose.