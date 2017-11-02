Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi County officials arrested for abuse of power

Two Nairobi County officials, Acting Director Operations Crispine Caleb and Albert Kipkoech his Assistant, were on Thursday sent on compulsory leave after being accused of working under instructions to sabotage Governor Mike Sonko’s government. Acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat said in a letter that the two allowed hawkers to block shops in the central business district. The two were the direct bosses of the 7 Askaris who were arrested over the weekend and charged for robbing some traders.

Police say IMLU report on poll shootings is misleading

Police have refuted a report from the Independent Medical-Legal Unit (IMLU) that claims 36 people died between August and October in politically-fueled clashes with authorities. The organisation said on Wednesday that officers killed at least 36 Kenyans in cases of brutality. In a statement on Thursday, Police Spokesman George Kinoti described the report as sensational and misleading.

Embu Governor Martin Wambora accuses rival Lenny Kivuti of tampering with election materials

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has claimed that former Senator Lenny Kivut, his opponent in the August 8 election, has already tampered with election materials. Before a case challenging his win could kick off, Mr Wambora filed an urgent application seeking to strike out the petition by Kivuti. Wambora claimed ballot papers had been tampered with and could not be relied upon in the hearing and determination of the petition.

Business highlights

City Hall missed 2016/17 revenue collection target by Ksh8.5 billion

Nairobi County missed its revenue target for the 2016/17 financial by 25%, collecting only Ksh25.5 billion. This is Ksh8.5 billion short its Ksh34 billion target. The county has projected to collect Ksh39 billion for the 2017/2018 financial year with a focus on improving revenue collection mechanisms and systems to ensure the achievement of collection targets.

Infrastructure governance takes centre stage as African governments and development partners convene in Cape Town

Representatives of African governments, the global private sector, and international institutions, including the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) and African Development Bank (AfDB), are meeting in Cape Town this week to participate in the region’s First Roundtable on the Governance of Infrastructure, hosted by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). The topic takes center stage as consensus develops globally that a major factor hindering infrastructure implementation is a lack of good governance.

Communications Authority to standardise set top boxes

The Communications Authority has moved to standardise set top boxes, the gadgets used to provide television content via the Internet. Communications Authority of Kenya Director-General, Francis Wangusi said that the standardisation of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) set-top boxes is meant to protect consumers in a nascent facet of the broadcasting sector.

Sports highlights

Kenya national women’s rugby team targets World Rugby Sevens Series core status

The national women’s rugby sevens team target to attain World Rugby Sevens Series core status when they line up at the qualifiers in Hong Kong April next year and head coach Kevin Wambua is confident they can achieve the target. Lionesses, who finished second in Africa after losing in the African Cup finals to South Africa in September, are yet to attain core status, but with the growth they have had over the past few years, the players and the technical bench believe it is a possibility.

Leicester Winger Demarai Gray signs new four-year deal with team

Demarai Gray has signed a new four-year contract with Leicester, the club have announced. Gray came through the youth system of Birmingham City, for whom he made his Football League debut as a 17-year-old in October 2013. In two-and-a-half seasons, he made 78 appearances across all competitions, including 51 starts in the Championship, and scored 8 goals. Gray signed for Leicester City in January 2016, and was a member of their 2015 to 2016 Premier League-winning squad.

Rangers Midfielder Ryan Jack wins red card appeal against Kilmarnock

Rangers Midfielder Ryan Jack has had his red card against Kilmarnock overturned after a Scottish FA hearing. The 25-year-old was sent off for violent conduct after a clash with Kirk Broadfoot during the 1-1 draw at Ibrox on 25 October. Rangers appealed against the decision and the SFA’s disciplinary tribunal downgraded the offence to unsporting behaviour. It is the second time this season Jack has seen a red card rescinded.