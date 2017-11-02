Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Former minister Gilbert M’Mbijiwe dies from throat cancer

Former Cabinet Minister Gilbert M’Mbijiwe died on Wednesday night at Kirua mission hospital after a long battle with throat cancer. M’Mbijiwe,91, served as minister for Agriculture, Energy and Health respectively during former President Daniel arap Moi’s regime. During the period, he was the MP for Meru Central and South Imenti Constituency.

Lobby groups accuse IEBC of inconsistency with October poll numbers

Lobby groups under the Kura Yangu, Sauti Yangu banner have said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) did not properly tally the October 26 repeat Presidential election. The Civil societies have blamed Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati for the errors. The groups have asked the IEBC to explain why the number of registered voters announced by Mr Chebukati differed from the gazetted number of listed voters, both at the national and county levels.

Two arrested with narcotics at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Two Kenya Airways crew were arrested with narcotics at the JKIA in Nairobi this morning. They were apprehended about 15 minutes after take-off to Cotonou, Benin. KQ said that the airline is aware of the incident and is working with relevant authorities to get to the bottom of it.

Business highlights

Kenya Revenue Authority loses Ksh50 billion

The Kenya Revenue Authority has lost Ksh50 billion in revenue collection to date due to prolonged elections that have either crippled or suspended businesses across the country in recent months. State Department for Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera says he hopes that the political climate will improve so that revenue collection can return to normal.

Government to upgrade Standard Gauge Railway by 2021

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia has confirmed that Kenya’s government is planning to upgrade its Standard Gauge Railway service (SGR) by making a shift from diesel to electric power within the next four years. Macharia said the new project will cost about Ksh65 billion. He stated that the government opted to start with diesel powered train due uncertainty in electrical power supply.

Kiambu land prices fall as County moves to regulate land use to boost food security

Land prices in Kiambu have fallen marginally following a June 2017 plan by the county’s department in charge of land, housing and physical planning announced to regulate land use in order to boost food security. Prices Ruiru fell by 3.5%, as those in Juja declined by 5%. Meanwhile, Limuru saw a drop of 5.7%. Land for real estate commands a significantly higher price than land meant for agricultural use. Policies that prevent the change in land use from agriculture to real estate will therefore adversely affect land prices. Investors are therefore holding back on buying land in satellite towns in Kimabu County until they are certain that purchases will not be affected by the proposed policies on landuse, said HassConsult Head of Development Consulting and Research, Sakina Hassanali.

Sports highlights

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne mulls long career at Man City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne says he can see himself at the Etihad for a long time. Since moving to England, De Bruyne has been one of the standout players in the Premier League, contributing 25 goals and 45 assists in just 104 games in all competitions. And with City currently sitting top of the Premier League, the 26-year-old says he is loving life under manager Pep Guardiola.

Wales and West Ham Defender James Collins retires from international football

Wales Defender James Collins has retired from international football. The 34-year-old West Ham centre-back has won 50 caps but is behind the likes of Ashley Williams and James Chester in the Welsh pecking order. Collins confirmed his decision on social media, but would make himself available in an injury crisis.

Wayne Rooney and Michael Keane to miss today’s crucial Europa League match

Everton’s Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane have not travelled to Lyon for Thursday’s crucial Europa League match. Keane has a foot injury and the other three have been rested, while academy defender Morgan Feeney is in the squad. Everton could be knocked out of the competition if they lose.