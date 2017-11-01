Sports highlights – November 1 2017

Kenya Sevens rugby team may fail to compete in Safland tournament

The Kenya Sevens team may fail to compete in the Safland Sevens tournament in Namibia slated for November 11. According to a member of the technical bench, the development has been necessitated due to financial constrains despite the team being sponsored by betting firm SportPesa. This comes only three days after the Kenya Sevens team pulled out from the Assupol Sevens tournament that was scheduled to be held in South Africa citing visas hitch.

Roma crushes Chelsea 3 to nothing

Chelsea suffered a Champions League setback as a slack performance led to a 3-0 defeat to Roma on Tuesday. Stephan El Shaarawy put the hosts ahead with a brilliant strike after just 39 seconds – the fastest goal in the Champions League this season. El Shaarawy added a second before half-time after an error from former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, and the home side took advantage of another mistake to score a third in the 63rd minute through Diego Perotti.

Barcelona, Olympiakos clash ends in goalless draw

Barcelona dropped points for the first time in this year’s Champions League as they were held to a goalless draw by Olympiakos. The Greek hosts set themselves up to make things difficult for the Catalans who struggled to create much in front of a hostile atmosphere in Athens. The visitors dominated possession and spent much of the game camped in the Olympiakos half but could not find the cutting edge required.