Newspaper summaries November 1 2017

Daily Nation

Court awards seven Nyayo era torture victims Sh28 million

Seven victims of police brutality have been awarded a total of Sh28 million for the suffering they underwent two decades ago. The victims, who included a former bodyguard of multiparty crusader Kenneth Matiba, Boniface Wanjohi, were arrested between December 1986 and 1990 and tortured for days by police who were trying to extract information from them.

No new Miss Tourism this year

Kenya will not have a new Miss Tourism this year due to the prolonged political season that has hampered efforts to hold the annual fete. The reigning Miss Tourism is Wendy Omolo from Homa Bay County who won the pageant on June 2016, and the country was supposed to have a new beauty queen in June this year. The pageant’s national executive director Alice Kamunge said the event did not take place due to the elections.

Lecturers to begin third strike over salaries

Learning at public universities is set to be paralysed from Wednesday due to a lecturers’ strike. The job boycott will be the third one to happen this year in an academic year that has also been disrupted by two presidential elections. Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary-general Constantine Wasonga asked all lecturers at the 31 public universities not to turn up for duty until the government addresses their demands.

The Standard

Raila unveils plans to force Uhuru ouster, fresh polls in 90 days

The Opposition is planning to mobilise its supporters across the country to Nairobi to force a new election in 90 days. The Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (NASA) plans demonstrations, marches, occupation of streets, non-violent civil resistance, acts of civil disobedience and strikes by various groups with some to be ferried from rural areas.

Jubilee MPs slam opposition over fresh calls for demos

Jubilee Party leaders have criticised Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s call for street protests by National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters, saying actions that could trigger violence should be avoided. Raila, who spoke on Tuesday for the first time since Uhuru Kenyatta was declared president-elect after last Thursday’s repeat election, said his supporters would continue to demonstrate and picket as often as they chose, until a free, fair and credible election was conducted.

Results for this year’s KCPE could be announced this month

The results for this year’ Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination could be announced this month, the Kenya National Examinations Council has said. George Magoha, the chairman of the council, said Knec had procured 20 machines at a cost of Sh100 million to enhance marking of scripts. According to Prof Magoha, acquisition of the automated Optical Mark Recognition machines, is set to reduce the work force by up to 50 per cent.

The Star

Liberation battle has just begun, Raila says

Raila Odinga yesterday pledged President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “sham election must not stand” and announced a multi-pronged strategy to restore democracy, including economic boycotts. In his first comments since Kenyatta was declared President-elect on Monday, the NASA boss announced the formation of a broad-based People’s Assembly, an kind of alternate Parliament. It will be in session until a “legitimate presidency is restored” through a fresh legitimate election. The Assembly will spearhead what NASA calls restoration of democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Delist NASA and afilliates from parties roll, violate law – Ababu

NASA and it’s affiliate parties could be deregistered if a petition filed to the registrar of political parties sails through. Council of Professionals of Kenya claim that NASA has been converted to National Resistant Movement which does not respect and adhere to the rule of law. In a letter addressed to the registrar’s chairperson Lucy Ndung’u, the council argued that NASA leadership was engaging in ‘militia led protests’ and were, hence, in breach of the constitution and the Political Party Act.

We need Prime Minister for sake of unity – NCCK

The Executive should be expanded to include the position of Prime Minister to foster unity and peace, the NCCK said yesterday. The umbrella churches’ council also demanded the reintroduction of a powerful leader of the official opposition to ensure inclusivity. The leaders were led by National Council of Churches of Kenya secretary general Canon Peter Karanja. The said the 2010 Constitution perpetuates division by completely locking out the opposition from power.

Business Daily

Tuskys to guarantee Sh3bn Nakumatt debt

The battle to save Nakumatt Supermarkets yesterday took a new turn after rival Tuskys offered to inject Sh650 million into the troubled retail chain and recurring payment guarantees of between Sh1.5 billion and Sh3 billion for the outstanding debt. The offer is subject to the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) approving a takeover bid by Tuskys. Tuskys, which has expressed interest in acquiring a 51 per cent stake in Nakumatt, now says injection of the funds and issuing of guarantees to suppliers should enable the troubled retailer to get its operations back to normalcy and in turn repay its heavy debt that currently stands at between Sh30 billion and Sh40 billion.

Firms lose Sh300m as tea workers strike

Multinationals say they have lost Sh300 million following a two-week industrial action that has spooked brokers under the East African Tea Traders Association (EATTA) lobby. The Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA) said the losses arose from overgrown tea that has not been plucked and stalled processing at the factories. The strike started on October 17 with workers demanding a 30 per cent increase in salaries, which was awarded by the courts in 2014.

Kitengela crusher owner stalls cement factory building on election

Athi River-based cement-maker Karsan Ramji and Sons has stalled plans to complete a Sh428 million mini-cement plant in Athi River citing political tensions. Managing director Kishon Varsani said the prevailing political environment had forced the Ndovu brand firm to halt all construction work awaiting conclusion of the presidential election race.