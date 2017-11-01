News headlines

News highlights

AU Election Observer Mission satisfied with IEBC’s handling of repeat election

The African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) has lauded the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for making significant improvements in the manner in which it conducted the October 26 repeat presidential poll. The team, led by the former South African President Thabo Mbeki ,acknowledged on Tuesday that the electoral body did its best in delivering a credible poll especially in the transmission of results. The Mission commended the polls body for cancelling the election in Opposition leader Raila Odinga strongholds after the IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati cited security concerns.

National Resistance Movement seeks political party status

Lawyer Kelvin Njihia has asked the Registrar of Political Parties has to reserve the name ‘National Resistance Movement of Kenya’, allowing NRM to register as a political party. NASA transformed itself into the National Resistance Movement just days ago as party leader Raila Odinga refused to acknowledge rival Uhuru Kenyatta as President elect.

Raila says newly formed People’s Assembly will remain until legitimate Presidency is restored

Raila Odinga’s newly formed People’s Assembly will be a broad based forum consisting of elected leaders and the leadership of other sectors of society in particular workers, civil society, religious leaders, women, youth and economic interest groups, the NASA party leader has said. Odinga said he will be announcing the date and programme of the Assembly’s inaugural convention in the coming days noting that the Assembly will continue to exist until a legitimate presidency is restored. He further announced that he will constitute a task force to look into the systemic governance weaknesses that have precipitated the unfolding political crisis.

Business highlights

Nakumatt moves to elect new administrator faces stiff opposition from creditors

Nakumatt’s creditors have rejected the supermarket’s bid to appoint an administrator to run its business until it returns to profitability. The creditors told the High Court on Tuesday that liquidation is the only viable means of possibly reviving the troubled retailer .

Tourism Board move to market Kenya at Asia travel fair

Kenya’s Tourism Board (KTB) is working at bolstering the country’s travel sector following this year’s edition of an event known as ITB Asia, an annually held three day B2B trade show and convention for the travel industry. The affair is designed to become the primary event for the Asia Pacific travel industry, much like its parent event – ITB Berlin. Now in its tenth year in Singapore, ITB Asia was organised by Messe Berlin (Singapore) Pte Ltd and supported by the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau. The KTB was present at the event as the Board made efforts to market Kenya as a prefered tourism destination.

AfDB says African states can learn from Nigeria’s recovery

The African Development Bank has categorically refuted claims that it has called off loans to Nigeria, as reported in Reuters and credited to AfDB Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Amadou Hott. The Bank said in a statement that its operators are highly encouraged by the economic recovery of Nigeria from recession and salutes the Government’s efforts towards diversification of the economy, implying that other governments across the continent should do the same.

Sports highlights

Kenya Sevens rugby team may fail to compete in Safland tournament

The Kenya Sevens team may fail to compete in the Safland Sevens tournament in Namibia slated for November 11. According to a member of the technical bench, the development has been necessitated due to financial constrains despite the team being sponsored by betting firm SportPesa. This comes only three days after the Kenya Sevens team pulled out from the Assupol Sevens tournament that was scheduled to be held in South Africa citing visas hitch.

Roma crushes Chelsea 3 to nothing

Chelsea suffered a Champions League setback as a slack performance led to a 3-0 defeat to Roma on Tuesday. Stephan El Shaarawy put the hosts ahead with a brilliant strike after just 39 seconds – the fastest goal in the Champions League this season. El Shaarawy added a second before half-time after an error from former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, and the home side took advantage of another mistake to score a third in the 63rd minute through Diego Perotti.

Barcelona, Olympiakos clash ends in goalless draw

Barcelona dropped points for the first time in this year’s Champions League as they were held to a goalless draw by Olympiakos. The Greek hosts set themselves up to make things difficult for the Catalans who struggled to create much in front of a hostile atmosphere in Athens. The visitors dominated possession and spent much of the game camped in the Olympiakos half but could not find the cutting edge required.