Evening news headlines

News highlights

Majority Leader Aden Duale says Raila’s People’s Assembly is a waste of time

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has castigated Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s newly formed People’s Assembly. Garissa MP said the Opposition has run out of ideas and accused them of trying to initiate formations which are not backed by the Constitution and as a result, involving themselves in a waste time.

Lectures make good on threat as dons go on strike

The University Academic Staff Union has launched a countrywide lecturers strike for all public universities over failure by government to implement the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Union Secretary-General Constantine Wesonga said on Wednesday that they will down their tools until their grievances are addressed. Wesonga stated that the government had violated the terms of the agreement, adding that the lecturers would be on strike until the new rates implemented.

Election Observation Group calls for audit and poll reforms

The Election Observation Group (ELOG) has called for a comprehensive audit of last week’s presidential election to facilitate future reforms in electoral processes. ELOG Chairperson Regina Opondo noted during a press briefing on Wednesday that the audit was critical to enhancing accountability and confidence of the electorate in polls.

Business highlights

KenGen appoints former Company Secretary Rebecca Miano as MD and CEO

Kenya Electricity Generating Company has confirmed Rebecca Miano as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Miano took over as the Acting Managing Director following the retirement of Albert Mugo on August 25,2017 who was at the helm for three years. Miano, who until her appointment, was KenGen’s Company Secretary for eight years, is the first woman to hold the position since the company was established.

Private sector calls for calm as national examinations kick off

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has appealled to all Kenyans to observe a state of calm and to be non-violent, so as to allow the more than 1.6 million candidates to sit for their exams in a conducive environment. KEPSA odfficials said in a statement that the organisation has remained concerned by the outbreak of violence in some areas including parts of Nairobi, Kisumu, Bungoma and Migori. The hostile environment in these areas has led to a decline in economic growth, and in extreme cases, to loss of life.

Court orders Nakumatt to take action against its 90 creditors

Kenya’s High Court has ordered Nakumatt Holdings to serve all its 90 creditors with court documents in their insolvency case after the troubled retailer applied for an administration order in the same court on Monday. The regional franchise proposed the appointment of Peter Kahi of PKF Consulting Limited as an independent administrator to perform his functions in the interests of its creditors. The move by Nakumatt was after most of its creditors, denied it a chance to table a fresh debt settlement plan in 60 days.

Sports highlights

Nakumatt FC Striker Kepha Aswani drafted for Zambia team

Harambee Stars First Coach Stanley Okumbi has drafted Nakumatt FC Striker Kepha Aswani in the preliminary squad that will go into camp ahead of the November 14 friendly match against Zambia. Aswani has been the shining light for Nakumatt this season, striking 12 goals so far and tying with Gor Mahia’s Jacques Tuyisenge at the apex of the Kenyan Premier League goal scorers’ chart.

Chelsea Goalkeeper Courtois says clash against Man Utd is do or die

Thibaut Courtois says Chelsea must beat Manchester United on Sunday if they want to have a chance of retaining the Premier League title. Chelsea welcome Jose Mourinho’s side to Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and Courtois called on his team-mates to give everything to ensure they earn three vital points.

Jose Mourinho says there is no drama over choice of penalty taker in Man Utd, Benfica clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says there should be no “drama” about his decision to stop Romelu Lukaku from taking a penalty that could have ended his run of six games without a goal. Lukaku, signed in a £90m deal, has been criticised by some fans as he has failed to find the net since September. He put the ball on the spot for United’s second penalty in the 2-0 win over Benfica, but Daley Blind took it.