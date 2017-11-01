Business highlights – November 1 2017

Nakumatt move to elect new administrator faces stiff opposition from creditors

Nakumatt’s creditors have rejected the supermarket’s bid to appoint an administrator to run its business until it returns to profitability. The creditors told the High Court on Tuesday that liquidation is the only viable means of possibly reviving the troubled retailer .

Tourism Board promotes Kenya at Asia travel fair

Kenya’s Tourism Board (KTB) is working at bolstering the country’s travel sector following this year’s edition of an event known as ITB Asia, an annually held three day B2B trade show and convention for the travel industry. The affair is designed to become the primary event for the Asia Pacific travel industry, much like its parent event – ITB Berlin. Now in its tenth year in Singapore, ITB Asia was organised by Messe Berlin (Singapore) Pte Ltd and supported by the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau. The KTB was present at the event as the Board made efforts to market Kenya as a prefered tourism destination.

AfDB says African states can learn from Nigeria’s recovery

The African Development Bank has categorically refuted claims that it has called off loans to Nigeria, as reported in Reuters and credited to AfDB Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Amadou Hott. The Bank said in a statement that its operators are highly encouraged by the economic recovery of Nigeria from recession and salutes the Government’s efforts towards diversification of the economy, implying that other governments across the continent should do the same.