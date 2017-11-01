Afternoon sports highlights – November 1 2017

November 1, 2017 28 Views

Sunderland sack manager Simon Grayson after 3-3 Championship draw with Bolton

Sunderland dismissed manager Simon Grayson immediately after the 3-3 Championship draw with bottom side Bolton on Tuesday. Grayson’s departure on Wearside comes just four months after he took over at the club, who were last season relegated from the Premier League under David Moyes. Since joining the Black Cats from Preston, Grayson managed just one win from 15 league games.

Man Utd beat Benfica but must wait to qualify

Manchester United are on the verge of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in four years after beating Benfica. The Red Devils, who qualified by winning last season’s Europa League, have won all four of their Group A matches and need just a point from their remaining two games to progress.

Celtic kicked out of Champions League

Celtic was consigned to defeat following a header from Defensive Midfielder, Javi Martinez that ended the Scottish champions’ hopes of reaching the Champions League’s knockout stage. Bayern Munich took the lead in the first half when Kingsley Coman pounced after Dedryck Boyata’s hesitation. The home side played valiantly and were rewarded by Callum McGregor’s equaliser after the break at Celtic Park.

