Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Lecturers strike set to go down at UoN grounds

Lecturers across the country are set to go on strike today over failure by the government to implement a deal known as the 2014/2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement. Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General Constantine Wesonga said the strike, which will be the third one this year, will be launched at the University of Nairobi grounds. Implementation of the CBA could not be sustained due to a lack of funds by various employers and the university senates.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko donates Ksh1 million to Kawangware violence victims

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has today donated Ksh1 million to businessmen who lost their property in the recent post election protests in Kawangware. Sonko said the money will assist those whose businesses were looted and burnt down. He also gave Ksh100,000 to each family that lost a relative during the post-election chaos to cater for burial expenses. He said his government will also look into a way to assist all those affected.

Election losers urge Uhuru to appoint them as Cabinet Secretaries

Bungoma-based politicians who lost during the August 8 election have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint them as Cabinet Secretaries after he is sworn in. In a statement issued earlier today, former Bumula MP Boniface Otsiula said the president should consider appointing those who campaigned for him ahead of the elections.

Business highlights

Kenya ranked 3rd most reformed country in Sub Saharan Africa

Kenya has moved up 12 spots to rank at number 80 in a survey dubbed the 2018 World Bank Global Doing Business Report. The country was ranked 92 last year and 136 in 2013. The report measures the regulations that enhance business activity and those that constrain it. “Being ranked third most reformed country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Government mulls move to suspend all business activity between Eldoret and Kisumu.

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno says his County may stop all business activities between Eldoret and Kisumu after anti-IEBC protesters turned violent in the area. A group of youths yesterday targetted matatus operated by the earea’s Wareng Sacco members. Police officers have since been deployed along the Eldoret-Kisumu highway.

Unclaimed assets worth Ksh25 billion sitting idly in government coffers

Unclaimed assets worth Ksh25 billion are sitting idly in government coffers. The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) says most of the surrendered assets are from publicly traded firms. UFAA CEO Kellen Kariuki said by September 30, the Authority had received Ksh8.311 billion denominated in local currency, Ksh241.2 million in US dollars and another Ksh200 million in other currencies, bringing the total amount held in trust to Ksh8.75 billion.

Sports Highlights

Sunderland sack manager Simon Grayson after 3-3 Championship draw with Bolton

Sunderland dismissed manager Simon Grayson immediately after the 3-3 Championship draw with bottom side Bolton on Tuesday. Grayson’s departure on Wearside comes just four months after he took over at the club, who were last season relegated from the Premier League under David Moyes. Since joining the Black Cats from Preston, Grayson managed just one win from 15 league games.

Man Utd beat Benfica but must wait to qualify

Manchester United are on the verge of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in four years after beating Benfica. The Red Devils, who qualified by winning last season’s Europa League, have won all four of their Group A matches and need just a point from their remaining two games to progress.

Celtic kicked out of Champions League

Celtic was consigned to defeat following a header from Defensive Midfielder, Javi Martinez that ended the Scottish champions’ hopes of reaching the Champions League’s knockout stage. Bayern Munich took the lead in the first half when Kingsley Coman pounced after Dedryck Boyata’s hesitation. The home side played valiantly and were rewarded by Callum McGregor’s equaliser after the break at Celtic Park.