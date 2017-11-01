Afternoon business highlights – November 1 2017

Kenya ranked 3rd most reformed country in Sub Saharan Africa

Kenya has moved up 12 spots to rank at number 80 in a survey dubbed the 2018 World Bank Global Doing Business Report. The country was ranked 92 last year and 136 in 2013. The report measures the regulations that enhance business activity and those that constrain it. “Being ranked third most reformed country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Government mulls move to suspend all business activity between Eldoret and Kisumu.

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno says his County may stop all business activities between Eldoret and Kisumu after anti-IEBC protesters turned violent in the area. A group of youths yesterday targetted matatus operated by the earea’s Wareng Sacco members. Police officers have since been deployed along the Eldoret-Kisumu highway.

Unclaimed assets worth Ksh25 billion sitting idly in government coffers

Unclaimed assets worth Ksh25 billion are sitting idly in government coffers. The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) says most of the surrendered assets are from publicly traded firms. UFAA CEO Kellen Kariuki said by September 30, the Authority had received Ksh8.311 billion denominated in local currency, Ksh241.2 million in US dollars and another Ksh200 million in other currencies, bringing the total amount held in trust to Ksh8.75 billion.