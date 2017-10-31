Two lucky bettors win millions from 1 bob

There are two new millionaires in town thanks to betPawa, one of Kenya’s leading mobile sports betting sites.

Paul Karanja and Ahmed Abdi were the lucky winners of a whopping Ksh3.8 million and Ksh2.3 million respectively with just one shilling!

During a colourful awards ceremony at the betPawa Kenya offices in Nairobi, Paul and Ahmed expressed their delight with the wins, terming them as mind blowing.

Paul, a nurse, placed a bet on Friday, October 27th, picking 26 teams and staking one shilling. He then proceeded to place bets on 20 matches with just one shilling again. Speaking during the award ceremony, he said that he thereafter placed another two bets.

Ahmed, a 28-year-old taxi driver with a wife and one kid also placed a multi-bet, staking Ksh4 and winning Ksh342,674 after placing 20 games. In the second bet, he staked one shilling picking 26 games and bagged Ksh1,986,492.

betPawa CEO Dos Kariuki had a couple of things to say as well. He insisted that the one shilling policy helps gamblers bet responsibly in the sense that the one shilling in most cases does not injure them financially.

He emphasized the need to bet responsibly. Mr Kariuki added that betPawa offers financial advice to winners. This helps them to wisely account for their money as most winners don’t have the know-how to invest responsibly. The company goes an extra mile to follow up on the winners to confirm that they have made wise investment decisions.