Sports highlights – October 31 2017

Kenya national team to face Zambia following cancellation of Rwanda friendly
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced the cancellation of the national team’s friendly match against Rwanda’s Amavubi initially set for November 11. Kenya will instead play Zambia’s Chipolopolo in Nairobi on November 14.
Burnley struggles to beat Newcastle, secures single goal in 74th minute
Burnley secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Turf Moor on Monday. Neither side had created a clear opening in a cagey encounter before Jeff Hendrick finished from close range in the 74th minute. Newcastle threatened a late equaliser but Isaac Hayden’s shot was tipped wide and Javier Manquillo flicked a header onto the roof of the net.
Manager Antonio Conte and Chelsea to make decision on N’Golo Kante ahead of Roma clash
Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte says N’Golo Kante is in contention to return to the team in their Champions League clash at Roma. The midfielder has been out since he picked up a hamstring strain playing for France on October 7, missing the Blues’ last five matches including the 3-3 draw with Roma at Stamford Bridge.
