Newspaper summaries – October 31 2017

Daily Nation

After Uhuru Kenyatta win, all eyes on Raila Odinga

Kenya was once again left waiting Tuesday, as embattled opposition leader Raila Odinga prepared to lay out his strategy following a boycott of last week’s protest-hit elections that handed President Uhuru Kenyatta a landslide win. Thursday’s contest saw Mr Kenyatta winning a decisive victory with 98 per cent of the vote, hailing the result as a vindication of his victory in an initial August poll which was later overturned by the country’s Supreme Court.

President Kenyatta revisits August 8 election victory

President Uhuru Kenyatta last evening described his re-election as a validation of his victory in the August poll whose results were nullified by the Supreme Court. He declared his readiness to obey the court if the election is nullified a second time. Speaking after the electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati handed him the winner’s certificate for the second time in 81 days, he criticised his main opponent’s decision to pull out of the contest despite winning his petition at the Supreme Court on September 1.

Election results ‘based on verified physical forms’

The results declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday were based on verified physical forms filled by election officials at the polling stations and constituency tallying centres. That verification was done at tables on the floor of the auditorium starting Friday, when the commission began receiving the forms 34A and 34B taken to the National Tallying Centre by constituency returning officers.

The Standard

Raila expected to announce next move today

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga is today expected to announce his next move after the electoral commission declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner of the repeat vote he boycotted. Reports suggested Raila’s National Super Alliance (Nasa) will convene a Parliamentary Group meeting this morning to review the development before his anticipated announcement thereafter.

Ekuru Aukot says Kenya needs healing

Ekuru Aukot said Kenya needs urgent healing beyond the 2017 election. He said Presidential candidates had misgivings on IEBC’s preparedness but they decided to participate in the fresh elections as it was the only way to avoid anarchy in the country.

25 out 290 constituencies did not participate in the repeat presidential election

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has complained that fellow commissioners were routinely voting out his initiatives. That was hardly surprising given that council staff he had asked to step aside had ignored his disciplinary measures. He regretted that 25 out 290 constituencies could not hold the election due to conditions that were not conducive to elections.

The Star

CS Matiang’i escapes wrath of NASA youth

The ugly face of defiance came to the fore yesterday with acting Interior CS Fred Matiang’i being the target during an impromptu visit to a school in Kawangware. There has been violence in the area for four days. Matiang’i escaped the wrath of the rioters suspected to be NASA supporters after his security detail whisked him out of Gatina Primary School. He had visited ahead of the start of the KCPE exams today.

Uhuru re-elected President on 39% voter turnout

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday was declared winner of the controversial presidential rerun marred by isolated clashes and a boycott by NASA. It was the second time in 81 days the 52-year-old Kenyatta had been declared victor. His first win was overturned on September 1 by the Supreme Court, which cited illegalities and irregularities and ordered a rerun. Uhuru ran virtually unopposed in the rerun on Thursday last week, as NASA’s Raila Odinga had withdrawn and called for opposition supporters to boycott the poll. Most of them did.

Two die of suspected cholera in Embu

Two Embu residents have died of suspected cholera. Twenty-six residents are fighting for their lives in different hospitals across the county. The were admitted with vomiting and diarrhoea. They were receiving treatment in hospitals in Siakago and Runyenjes. Health executive Jamlek Muturi said the 26 patients admitted in different hospitals have been isolated to prevent spreading of the disease.

Business Daily

Sugar millers’ stocks up 42pc in a week as imports increase

Stocks of sugar held by factories are up 42 per cent in a span of one week, highlighting the negative impact increased imports are having on millers. Statistics from the Sugar Directorate indicate the volume held by factories rose from 8,009 tonnes on October 16 to 11,427 tonnes on October 23. The trend implies that millers are grappling with slow-moving stocks as distributors opt for cheaper imported sugar. The directorate anticipates stocks held by millers to continue rising.

Vivo plans London listing to raise expansion capital

Vivo Energy Investments BV, one of the big four oil marketers in Kenya, plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to raise capital for regional expansion. Vivo Energy — which holds the Shell licence in 16 African markets — was reported last week to be eyeing an initial public offering over the coming months that could value the company at more than $3 billion (about Sh311.1 billion). By going public, the firm that has lately grown rapidly in Kenya, expects to access new capital to accelerate growth on the continent.

Bus firm halts Western Kenya operations over insecurity

A popular bus firm has closed its offices in parts of Western Kenya saying the safety of its vehicles and passengers is no longer guaranteed in the period following the repeat presidential election last week. Mombasa-based Mash East Africa, which runs the Mash branded passenger vehicles, says it stopped operating its buses to and from Kisumu, Mumias, Kakamega and Malaba last Saturday. The company’s management says the move is meant to secure lives of passengers as well as prevent its vehicles from being destroyed.