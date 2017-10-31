News headlines

News highlights

Uhuru criticises Raila, calls opposition party leader a hypocrite

President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticised NASA coalition leader Raila Odinga for disregarding a Supreme Court order for a fresh election. In his address on Monday after being declared the winner of last week’s repeat poll, Kenyatta stated that despite the fact that Raila went to court demanding the presidential election be nullified and was granted that annulment, he chose to ignore the rest of the ruling which ordered a fresh election in 60 days conducted by IEBC.

Police beef up security as KCPE exams kick off

An estimated one million students will today begin their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations. Security has been beefed up across the country amid fears of chaos in some parts of the country following Monday’s announcement of Uhueu Kenyatta’s disputed Presidential win.

Jubilee challenges NASA to contest Uhuru’s victory

The Jubilee party has told NASA opposition coalition to first and foremost exhaust all their constitutional options before either side can engage in a dialogue. President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he expects the opposition to challenge his victory in the repeat presidential election in court and that any dialogue must wait until that process is done.

Business highlights

Flour shortage looms as supplies dwindle

Three ships carrying the last batch of 1.1 million bags of subsidised maize docked at Mombasa port last week and flour is expected to land in the shops in the second week of November. However, a reduced supply of subsidised maize flour has hit supermarkets days to the end of the subsidy scheme, raising fears of shortages.

World Bank solar power project targets Kenya’s Counties

About 14 of Kenya’s Counties are set to benefit from a World Bank-funded off-grid electrification project which will undergo inspection this November. This follows the approval of Ksh15.56 billion by the bank in July this year, and the financing agreement with the government of Kenya signed last month to fund the project, dubbed Off-grid Solar Access Project for Underserved Counties.

Nakumatt asks High Court for permission to appoint adminstrator

The directors of Nakumatt Holdings Limited have applied to the High Court for an administration order in accordance with section 532(1)(b) of the Insolvency Act (2015). Nakumatt has proposed that Mr Peter Kahi of PKF Consulting Limited be appointed as administrator. The move will allow Nakumatt to continue to trade and generate revenue to meet its ongoing financial obligations.

Sports highlights

Kenya national team to face Zambia following cancellation of Rwanda friendly

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced the cancellation of the national team’s friendly match against Rwanda’s Amavubi initially set for November 11. Kenya will instead play Zambia’s Chipolopolo in Nairobi on November 14.

Burnley struggles to beat Newcastle, secures single goal in 74th minute

Burnley secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Turf Moor on Monday. Neither side had created a clear opening in a cagey encounter before Jeff Hendrick finished from close range in the 74th minute. Newcastle threatened a late equaliser but Isaac Hayden’s shot was tipped wide and Javier Manquillo flicked a header onto the roof of the net.

Manager Antonio Conte and Chelsea to make decision on N’Golo Kante ahead of Roma clash

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte says N’Golo Kante is in contention to return to the team in their Champions League clash at Roma. The midfielder has been out since he picked up a hamstring strain playing for France on October 7, missing the Blues’ last five matches including the 3-3 draw with Roma at Stamford Bridge.