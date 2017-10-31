Afternoon sports highlights – October 31 2017

Everton interested in Burnley manager Sean Dyche
Everton are interested in Sean Dyche becoming their new manager, according to Sky sources. However, another source has told Sky Sports News that any approach for Dyche is not imminent, with caretaker boss David Unsworth expected to be in charge for the upcoming matches against Lyon and Watford.
Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata pledges loyalty to team
Alvaro Morata has denied he dislikes living in London, saying he would probably sign a 10-year deal at Chelsea if he could. The striker had told a newspaper in Italy he did not see himself living in London for very long. Asked about the quotes before Tuesday’s Champions League game at Roma, he clarified he meant he will not remain in London when he retires.
PSG to drop Striker Kylian Mbappe
Striker Kylian Mbappe could be dropped for Paris St-Germain’s Champions League group match against Anderlecht. Mbappe, 18, is on loan at PSG from Monaco and will become the second most expensive player in history when he completes a permanent 180 milion euros (Ksh21.7 billion) move in the summer. The Frenchman has scored four goals in his first 10 PSG games, but struggled in his last two Ligue 1 matches.
