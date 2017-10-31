Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kenya Human Rights Commission says Uhuru’s win may be challenged

There is a very high likelihood of having President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win challenged, the Kenya Human Rights Commission has said. In a statement issued today, the lobby group cited irregularities in the recent poll just days after noting that more than 100 people had been killed during the electoral process.

Ekuru Aukot declares himself official opposition party leader, vows to keep Jubilee party in check

Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot has declared himself the official opposition leader, vowing to keep President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration in check. Aukot yesterday conceded defeat after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Kenyatta winner in the October 26 repeat presidential poll. Dr Aukot asked President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta to start uniting Kenyans following a long season of divisive politics.

Nurses recruited on two year contracts as strike continues

As many as 200 nurses have been recruited by the government on two-year contracts following an ongoing strike by medical practitioners that has crippled Kenya’s health sector. Nurses across the country went on strike on June 5, calling for higher wages. Some have returned to work following deal with their county governments.

Business highlights

ERC to start publishing cooking gas prices

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will begin publishing cooking gas prices in a bid to lower the cost of the commodity. Kenya’s Energy Ministry states that gas prices have remained high despite the removal of value added tax (VAT) last year and relatively lower prices of crude oil, from which LPG gas is derived. The move is partially aimed at stopping brokers from misleading consumers.

Uchumi delays release of results as retailer grapples with financial woes

Uchumi Supermarkets will delay the release of its financial results for the fiscal year ending June. The listed supermarket chain blamed the postponement on delays in receipt of some confirmations required to facilitate completion of the audit process. Uchumi CEO Julius Kipng’etich said the Board targets that the results will be approved and published on or before November 15, 2017.

Troubled retailer Nakumatt closes down Kisumu branch

Regional retailer, Nakumatt Holdings has shut down its Kisumu branch on Mega Plaza. Workers at the store were issued with letters asking them to report to the Nairobi head office to be told the way forward. Nakumatt has been making efforts to recover from a multi-billion shilling debt it owes to creditors. The retail chain is currently in the process of recruiting an administrator to oversee its operations.

Sports highlights

Everton interested in Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Everton are interested in Sean Dyche becoming their new manager, according to Sky sources. However, another source has told Sky Sports News that any approach for Dyche is not imminent, with caretaker boss David Unsworth expected to be in charge for the upcoming matches against Lyon and Watford.

Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata pledges loyalty to team

Alvaro Morata has denied he dislikes living in London, saying he would probably sign a 10-year deal at Chelsea if he could. The striker had told a newspaper in Italy he did not see himself living in London for very long. Asked about the quotes before Tuesday’s Champions League game at Roma, he clarified he meant he will not remain in London when he retires.

PSG to drop Striker Kylian Mbappe

Striker Kylian Mbappe could be dropped for Paris St-Germain’s Champions League group match against Anderlecht. Mbappe, 18, is on loan at PSG from Monaco and will become the second most expensive player in history when he completes a permanent 180 milion euros (Ksh21.7 billion) move in the summer. The Frenchman has scored four goals in his first 10 PSG games, but struggled in his last two Ligue 1 matches.