Evening news headlines

News highlights

Raila says election was a sham, calls for establishment a people’s assembly, vows to defend the Constitution

National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga has said that the repeat Presidential election that was held last week was a sham. Speaking this afternoon, he called for the establishment of a peopl’es assembly to rectify what he has termed as an injustice. Raila stated the assembly will consisit of elected leaders, workers, civil societies and various representatives. Raila said NASA “cannot let two megalomaniacs destroy the dream of freedom and democracy.” “If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government,” he affirmed.

IEBC gives presidential candidates, their agents and observers access to election servers

The IEBC has today allowed presidential candidates, their agents and election observers to access servers and logs used in the October 26 Presidential election. Access to servers and logs of people who accessed them were key in the annulment of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August 8 victory. It was also one of the major reasons that prompted NASA coalition leader Raila Odinga to withdraw from the October race.

Kenya Medical Research Institute investigates possible Ebola scare

A team of experts from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) are in Trans Nzoia to investigate if there was contact between a herbalist and a suspected Ebola patient from Uganda. County health officer Norbert Musundi said they received an alert on Sunday that Fridah Ajwang from Kwanza sub-county treated the patient at her home.

Business highlights

UK firm gets green light to begin offshore drilling in Lamu

Zarara Oil and Gas Ltd is set to begin a Ksh16.4 billion drilling process for commercial gas on Pate Island, Lamu County, after getting the go-ahead from Kenya’s National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA). Zarara will start drilling one of two wells believed to contain huge natural gas deposit on the archipelago.

Falling food prices help drive down October inflation

A reduction in the prices of food items helped drive down Kenya’s inflation to 5.72% in October from 7.06% in September , the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has said. This is the lowest level the cost of living index has hit since June 2016 when it hit 5.8%. Bureau Director-General Zachary Mwangi said the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks fell by an average of 1.78% thanks to favourable weather conditions.

Uber partners with insurer to provide riders with accident cover scheme

Uber riders using the company’s app will now be insured for accidental medical expenses, costs while on hospital confinement, ambulance emergency as well as compensation for death or serious injury suffered by a passenger, after the taxi hailing firm signed a deal with First Assurance Company. The cover, which took effect in mid-October, compliments the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) insurance that each Uber driver-partner has for their vehicles.

Sports highlights

South Africa recommended to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

South Africa has been recommended to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup ahead of Ireland and France, the tournament’s organising board has announced. The World Rugby Council will now meet on 15 November in London to vote on the next host. The board made its recommendation following detailed consideration of the host candidate evaluation report.

England Forward Harry Kane trains ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League match against Real

Harry Kane has returned to training ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday. The England forward missed Saturday’s loss to Manchester United with a hamstring injury he picked up during the 4-1 defeat of Liverpool at Wembley. However, he may return against Real, although he will need to be assessed ahead of the match.

Gareth Bale not in Real Madrid squad ahead of Tottenham game

Gareth Bale will miss out on a reunion with his former Tottenham team-mates after being left out of Real Madrid’s squad ahead of their Champions League tie. Despite returning to training on Monday following a calf injury, Bale was not involved in Zinedine Zidane’s 19-man squad travelling to London after being deemed not yet fit enough to feature.