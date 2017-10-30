Sports highlights – October 30 2017

Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot wins first career Marathon in Frankfurt
Long-distance runner, Vivian Cheruiyot won her first career marathon at Frankfurt on Sunday , clocking 2:23:35 to break her Personal Best of 2:23:50. Cheruiyot’s landmark winning saw a Kenyan reclaim the women’s title for the first time since 2013 when Caroline Kilel won it and end the three year Ethiopian dominance. Cheruiyot made her Marathon debut in London in April this year where she finished fourth in 2:23:50 after transitioning from track to road running.
Jose Mourinho has ‘no idea’ when Paul Pogba will return
Jose Mourinho expects Marcos Rojo to return for Manchester United after the November international break, but he insists he has “no idea” when Paul Pogba will be fit. The France midfielder has been out since September 12 when he picked up a hamstring injury against Basel, while Rojo ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in April and has not played at all this season.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino optimistic Harry Kane will be fit to face Real Madrid
Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic Harry Kane will be fit enough to play some part in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Kane has been forced to sit out Tottenham’s last two matches after picking up a hamstring strain in the 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool at Wembley.
