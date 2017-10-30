Second Viewing Party of Coke Studio in Nairobi (Photos)

Coke Studio Africa 7th episode featured East Africa’s only MTV EMA nominee: Nyashinski (Kenya) in music collaborations with the iconic Mafikizolo. Nyashisnki did a cover of the South African duo’s mega-hit “Khona” with Mafikizolo delivering a sweet ballad in their cover of Nyashinski’s “Malaika”. Nandy (Tanzania), Betty G (Ethiopia), Shellsy Baronet (Mozambique), Bisa Kdei (Ghana) and Eddy Kenzo (Uganda) also featured on the episode.
The Band BeCa were among a host of guests including celebrities, influencers and Kenya’s top media who joined Coca-Cola Executives, Coke Studio Africa band, staff and production crew members at the viewing party held at Kiza Lounge.
This year’s Coke Studio comprises 11 one-hour episodes. Episode 9 will feature the season’s highlights with episode 10 being the anticipated ‘Global Fusion Edition’ that will feature the show’s international guest star: Jason Derulo alongside Kenya’s Dela alongside other African stars. The season finale will be a special Christmas episode. All episodes continue to display 5 segments: a Remix/Fusion, Throwback, Covers, Cultural Exchange and the Big Break.
See at a glance some of the Celebrities at the Viewing Party:
