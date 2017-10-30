Second Viewing Party of Coke Studio in Nairobi (Photos)

October 30, 2017 59 Views

Coke Studio Africa 7th episode featured East Africa’s only MTV EMA nominee: Nyashinski (Kenya) in music collaborations with the iconic Mafikizolo. Nyashisnki did a cover of the South African duo’s mega-hit “Khona” with Mafikizolo delivering a sweet ballad in their cover of Nyashinski’s “Malaika”. Nandy (Tanzania), Betty G (Ethiopia), Shellsy Baronet (Mozambique), Bisa Kdei (Ghana) and Eddy Kenzo (Uganda) also featured on the episode.

The Band BeCa were among a host of guests including celebrities, influencers and Kenya’s top media who joined Coca-Cola Executives, Coke Studio Africa band, staff and production crew members at the viewing party held at Kiza Lounge.

This year’s Coke Studio comprises 11 one-hour episodes. Episode 9 will feature the season’s highlights with episode 10 being the anticipated ‘Global Fusion Edition’ that will feature the show’s international guest star: Jason Derulo alongside Kenya’s Dela alongside other African stars. The season finale will be a special Christmas episode. All episodes continue to display 5 segments: a Remix/Fusion, Throwback, Covers, Cultural Exchange and the Big Break.

See at a glance some of the Celebrities  at the Viewing Party:

Eric Kivasu (left), Radio Personality, Mwalimu Rachel (middle) and Fakii Liwali (right) Marketing Assets Manager at Coca-Cola, Southern & East Africa Business Unit during the Coke Studio Africa 2017 viewing experience party at Kiza.

 

Coke Studio Africa 2017 Project Manager, Andrew Alovi (left), Fashion Designer, Fundi Frank (middle) and Fakii Liwali (right) Marketing Assets Manager at Coca-Cola, Southern & East Africa Business Unit during the Coke Studio Africa 2017 viewing experience party.

 

Sarabi front man Prince Ambasa Mandela (left), Irungu Mwangi (middle) and Shaqtheyungin (right) during the Coke Studio Africa 2017 viewing experience party at Kiza.

 

Charlotte Bwana (Left) and KTN LifeStyle Presenter, Aisha Wanjiku (right) during the Coke Studio Africa 2017.

ChaleSlim (left) and Baraka Jacuzzi (right) during the Coke Studio Africa 2017 viewing experience party at Kiza.

 

Kiza Managing Director, Ali Oumarou (left) Radio Personality, Mwalimu Rachel (middle) and Coke Studio Africa 2017 Project Manager, Andrew Alovi (right) pose for a photo during the Coke Studio Africa 2017 viewing experience party at Kiza.

 

Nyashinski (left) and Coke Studio Africa – Entertainment Publicist Anyiko Owoko (right) during the Coke Studio Africa 2017 viewing experience party at Kiza.

