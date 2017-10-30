Newspaper summaries – October 30 2017

Daily Nation

Ruto rules out Raila demand for another election

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday ruled out the possibility of the country holding fresh elections in 90 days as demanded by opposition leader Raila Odinga. Mr Ruto, in an interview with international news network Al Jazeera, said while the ruling coalition is open for dialogue with Mr Odinga on “other matters,” which he did not explain, the question of fresh elections would not, in any way, feature were such talks to happen.

IEBC to announce repeat poll winner today

The electoral commission will on Monday announce results of the October 26 fresh presidential election and also state whether it will hold the poll in 25 constituencies where it was postponed. IEBC vice-chairperson Consolata Nkatha on Sunday evening said the commission had received results from six of the remaining seven constituencies and that by Monday morning all the results will be in.

Relative calm returns to parts of the country hit by poll violence

Relative calm has returned to parts of the country hit by violent protests following the Thursday presidential election rerun. In Migori, normality has returned after three days of chaos, even as Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo condemned the brutality meted on residents of Majengo town during protests on Saturday.

The Standard

Headache for IEBC as four counties unpolled

Verification of presidential results was still ongoing last night. In his first update that was done at 7pm, IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati urged for patience as his team continued to verify the result forms from the 266 constituencies where the election was conducted. Mr Chebukati said the presidential result will be declared based on verified forms 34As and 34Bs being delivered at Bomas of Kenya physically by returning officers.

No more elections before 2022, says Deputy President William Ruto

There will be no other election before August 9, 2022, Deputy President William Ruto has declared. He said Kenyans who participated in the October 26 repeat presidential election could not be disenfranchised by one person’s quest for power – in reference to Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Raila condemns violence, scoffs at calls to retire

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has condemned the violence that led to deaths and destruction of property in Dagoretti North constituency. Speaking at a rally in Kawangware, Nairobi, after attending a church service at Gatina PAG Church, Raila claimed their Jubilee rivals had hired goons from an outlawed sect to cause violence in the area.

The Star

I will quit politics on my own terms, Raila tells Jubilee

NASA leader Raila Odinga yesterday told off his Jubilee critics for their persistent calls for his retirement from politics, saying he will do so on his own time and terms. Addressing a a public rally in Nairobi’s Kawangware estate, where he visited to calm NASA supporters after two days of running battles with their Jubilee rivals and the police, Raila said he would remain on the political scene for the foreseeable future. The opposition chief, who made a fourth stab at becoming President in the August 8 election, which was seen as his ‘last bullet moment’. He said he will not bow to pressure from President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to quit politics.

Tension remains high in Kawangware, despite NASA and Jubilee politicians’ visits

Three days after violence broke out in Kawangware, tension was still high on Sunday despite heavy police presence and pleas for calm by leaders. Groups allied to the opposition vowed to continue “fighting Jubilee”, and a slight provocation could ignite a clashes between communities allied to NASA and the ruling party. Unarmed youths took positions at the 56 area, while others lined along the streets observing the situation as police patrolled the area. The youths were keenly observing cars passing by in the area to know the occupants.

KCPE exams kick off tomorrow

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination begins tomorrow with rehearsals scheduled for today. According to the Kenya National Examinations Council, 1,002,922 million registered for the KCPE exam, while another 615,284 registered for the KCSE exam. KCPE candidates will sit mathematics, English and composition exams tomorrow. On Wednesday, they will be examined in science, Kiswahili lugha and insha. The exams end on Thursday with social studies and CRE. KCSE exam candidates have been undertaking practical exams, which end on Thursday. The main exams are scheduled to run from November 6 to 30, with rehearsals set for November 3.

Business Daily

Treasury revenue falls short Sh51bn

Total revenue into government coffers dropped to Sh408.14 billion in the July-September period, down from Sh459.55 billion a year earlier. The fall in revenue was largely on account of a Sh37.22 billion dip in net domestic debt to Sh46.82 billion from Sh84.04 billion in the same period last financial year.

Watchdog rejects millers’ bid to cut official price of sugarcane

The agriculture regulator has rebuffed a request by sugar millers to cut the officially recommended price of sugarcane following a sharp decline in consumer prices. Millers want the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) to lower the price of cane from the current Sh4,025 per tonne to Sh3,000. Cane price is pegged on the sugar price and other variables. If the sugar price remains constant, the cane price will remain the same. If the sugar price changes then the cane price will be calculated based on the new price.

Small housing developers face disruption by government plan

One-man real estate firms dominating the residential housing scene face imminent disruption after the government invited real estate conglomerates to put up 8,000 units using modern technologies. Unlike the present situation where private developers seek and purchase their own parcels of land, the invited mass-housing builders have been given a major leeway where the government will provide the land for the planned houses. Already several mass-housing companies have set up building raw materials in the country and have had their building technologies approved ahead of national rollout.