News headlines

News highlights

No election until 2022, says DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has ruled out any discussion of a repeat presidential election within 90 days as suggested by NASA leader, Raila Odinga. Ruto has maintained that dialogue between the Jubilee Party and the National Super Alliance must be within the confines of the constitution. Ruto says the fresh election, which was held on October 26, was in conformity with the constitution, adding that there will be no election in 90 days.

IEBC mulls over whether to declare winner in Presidential race

The IEBC is expected to decide whether or not to reschedule a vote in opposition areas or to push ahead with declaring Uhuru Kenyatta the winner in the Presidential race. Electoral Commission officials yesterday mulled over what to do about the 25 constituencies in four western counties where voting was blocked. Kenyatta has more than 90% of the cast votes in his favour.

MP Alice Wahome summoned for questioning over assault on IEBC oficial

MP Alice Wahome has been summoned by Police for questioning over the assault of a returning officer on Friday. The Kandara law maker has been ordered to appear before the Kandara DCIO today for the probe. A video emerged of Wahome and returning officer Martin Malonza disagreeing over changes to Form 34B for the constituency.

Business highlights

County lawyer to get Ksh264 million for representing Nairobi government in five suits

Nairobi’s County government will pay lawyer Tom Ojienda Ksh264 million in legal fees arising from five cases in which he represented City Hall in 2014. The amount is the total sum Prof Ojienda has been awarded from a series of court rulings in his favour. High Court judge George Odunga delivered judgements in five separate suits City Hall had filed contesting the sums of money Prof Ojienda had demanded for legal work he did for the county government.

Taxi drivers receive Ksh1 billion from cab hailing firm

Taxi hailing company Little has paid out Ksh1 billion to drivers in the 13 months since it launched in the Kenyan market. Little CEO Kamal Budhabatti said the company has about 5,000 drivers on its app, who clock in over 13,000 rides during peak periods at the weekends.

Increased power connections fuel demand for electricity

Kenya’s maximum demand for electricity grew the fastest in three years, as customers connected to the national grid grew to 6.2 million from one million in 2010. Data from electricity distributor Kenya Power shows that the peak demand shot to 1,710 megawatts in the year ending June 30, a 7.8% rise from 1,586 megawatts a year earlier. This is the fastest demand growth from a 4.8% rise in the 2015/16 year and three per cent a year earlier.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot wins first career Marathon in Frankfurt

Long-distance runner, Vivian Cheruiyot won her first career marathon at Frankfurt on Sunday , clocking 2:23:35 to break her Personal Best of 2:23:50. Cheruiyot’s landmark winning saw a Kenyan reclaim the women’s title for the first time since 2013 when Caroline Kilel won it and end the three year Ethiopian dominance. Cheruiyot made her Marathon debut in London in April this year where she finished fourth in 2:23:50 after transitioning from track to road running.

Jose Mourinho has ‘no idea’ when Paul Pogba will return

Jose Mourinho expects Marcos Rojo to return for Manchester United after the November international break, but he insists he has “no idea” when Paul Pogba will be fit. The France midfielder has been out since September 12 when he picked up a hamstring injury against Basel, while Rojo ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in April and has not played at all this season.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino optimistic Harry Kane will be fit to face Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic Harry Kane will be fit enough to play some part in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Kane has been forced to sit out Tottenham’s last two matches after picking up a hamstring strain in the 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool at Wembley.