Kenya mourns the death of peacemaker Bishop Cornelius Korir

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other leaders and Kenyans in mourning the death of peacemaker Bishop Cornelius Korir of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret.

The President said Bishop Korir’s work for peace and understanding between Kenyans of different faiths deserved the warmest approval.

“I join the Catholic Church in mourning a great religious leader whose exemplary service calls for emulation by others,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “In this hour of sorrow, and on behalf of the people and Government of Kenya, I convey my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Catholic church, and the family and friends of the late Bishop Korir.”

Bishop Cornelius Korir, 67, was pronounced dead on arrival at St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret on Monday morning.

Reports indicate that he was set to be flown to Karen Hospital in Nairobi later today for specialized treatment.

Bishop Korir took over leadership of Eldoret Diocese from Bishop John Njenga after he was transferred to Mombasa before his retirement.

A mass in memory of the bishop is currently ongoing at the Eldoret Cathedral where he served.

Bishop Korir played a key role in the restoration of peace in the North Rift during the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

He was ordained as a catholic priest in 1982 and was later appointed as Catholic Bishop of Eldoret Diocese on 2nd of April 1990.

He was ordained as Bishop on 2nd June 1990.