Huawei wins three awards at Broadband World Forum 2017

Huawei received three awards for its innovative solutions and joint innovations with global operators at this year’s Broadband World Forum 2017, the world’s largest event dedicated to the global fixed network community,

The accolades included “Achievement in Fixed-Mobile Convergence”, “Best Smart Home Network” and “Best Consumer 1Gbps Service based on G.fast or DOCSIS 3.1”. The awards demonstrate Huawei’s leadership in broadband industry and recognize its commitment to “Quality Broadband”.

Achievement in Fixed-Mobile Convergence

Huawei’s FMC solution won the “Achievement in Fixed-Mobile Convergence” award. Huawei has studied the possible challenges that may be faced in optimizing business models, O&M systems, network planning, and engineering to help operators address the challenges during fixed mobile convergence.

So far, Huawei has collaborated with several leading operators on fixed mobile convergence for full service operations. Almost a hundred FMC network construction projects and business and network consulting projects have been successfully delivered.

The FMC solution demonstrates Huawei’s commitment to value-driven network deployment, which is key for operators to focus on return on investment (ROI) and achieve precise investment, network deployment, and operations to shorten the payback period.

Best Consumer 1Gbps Service based on G.fast or DOCSIS 3.1

This award was presented to Huawei and Denmark’s TDC Group for the successful implementation of Europe’s first DOCSIS 3.1 gigabit service. TDC Group draws on Huawei’s Distributed Converged Cable Access Platform (D-CCAP) solution to provide 10 Gbit/s DOCSIS 3.1 network capabilities and implement all-digital upgrade of CO equipment rooms, addressing the insufficiency of equipment room space and fiber resources during network capacity expansion.

By mid-2018, TDC Group will complete network-wide DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade, making it possible to offer 1.4 million coaxial cable users converged service packages encompassing HD videos and broadband services with the downstream bandwidth of up to 1 Gbit/s and upstream bandwidth of up to 500 Mbit/s. Huawei strives to help operators improve experiences with broadband services such as video, VR, gaming, and private lines, shifting the focus of operators from building pipes to building platforms to establish their unique broadband service models.

Jeff Wang, President of Huawei Access Network Product Line, said: “We are honored to receive three prestigious awards, and this recognizes the commitment of Huawei and our partners to the continuous innovation in broadband access. Looking to the future, Huawei will work with global operators and partners across the broadband industry to push forward experience-driven operations and value-driven network development and jointly build a new industry ecosystem based on quality broadband.”