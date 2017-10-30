Business highlights – October 30 2017

County lawyer to get Ksh264 million for representing Nairobi government in five suits

Nairobi’s County government will pay lawyer Tom Ojienda Ksh264 million in legal fees arising from five cases in which he represented City Hall in 2014. The amount is the total sum Prof Ojienda has been awarded from a series of court rulings in his favour. High Court judge George Odunga delivered judgements in five separate suits City Hall had filed contesting the sums of money Prof Ojienda had demanded for legal work he did for the county government.

Taxi drivers receive Ksh1 billion from cab hailing firm

Taxi hailing company Little has paid out Ksh1 billion to drivers in the 13 months since it launched in the Kenyan market. Little CEO Kamal Budhabatti said the company has about 5,000 drivers on its app, who clock in over 13,000 rides during peak periods at the weekends.

Increased power connections fuel demand for electricity

Kenya’s maximum demand for electricity grew the fastest in three years, as customers connected to the national grid grew to 6.2 million from one million in 2010. Data from electricity distributor Kenya Power shows that the peak demand shot to 1,710 megawatts in the year ending June 30, a 7.8% rise from 1,586 megawatts a year earlier. This is the fastest demand growth from a 4.8% rise in the 2015/16 year and three per cent a year earlier.