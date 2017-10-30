Afternoon sports headlines – October 30 2017

Arsenal miss chance to sign Thomas Lemar

Former Arsenal star, Robert Pires says the Gunners no longer stand a chance of bringing Thomas Lemar to the Emirates in the future. Alexis Sanchez was expected to join Manchester City and the French boss wanted Lemar as the Chilean’s replacement. But City refused to let Raheem Sterling go in a part-exchange deal which led to Arsenal also ending their interest in Lemar. The France international has continued to impress in Ligue 1 and continues to be linked with a big move abroad.

Real Madrid suffer humiliating defeat against Girona

Champions Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing defeat at La Liga first-timers Girona and are now eight points behind league leaders Barcelona. Midfielder Portu back-heeled in the winner in the second half, four minutes after ex-Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani’s equaliser. On-loan Manchester City full-back Pablo Maffeo and Portu both struck the woodwork for the home side.

Leicester thrash Everton 2-0

Leicester secured a convincing victory over struggling Everton, who show no signs of leaving the drop zone anytime soon. Everton’s disarray showed when Wayne Rooney held out his arms in indignation when he was replaced by Gylfi Sigurdsson 17 minutes from the end.