Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kenyatta set to be re-elected, as Jubilee Party leader garners 98% of cast votes

Jubilee Party candidate Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected as President. Uhuru garnered 98% of the valid votes cast in the fresh election held last Thursday. IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared that the just-concluded repeat polls were free and fair.

Don’t disrupt KCPE exams, Education CS tells politicians

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has urged political leaders not to disrupt the the Kenya Primary Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations scheduled for Tuesday. Speaking after assessing rehearsals at the Githurai Primary School Monday, Matiangi stated that everything has been put in place to ensure the exams proceed smoothly.

I was used as a punching bag, says IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati has said politicians and disgruntled voters who disagreed with the way his Commission handled the August and October elections used him as a ‘punching bag’ to express their disappointment. Speaking on Monday evening, he stated that the electoral body had leaned from its mistakes and would not be repeating them come 2022 when Kenya will hold its next General Election. He said the Commission tried its best to enable a more credible process last week as compared to August 8, 2017.

Business highlights

KBL rewards 10 consumers with land

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has rewarded 10 consumers of its selected spirit brands with a quarter acre of land each under the just-concluded Jijenge na Ka-Quarter promotion. The national consumer promotion was open to consumers of spirit brands Kenya Cane, Smirnoff Vodka, Gilbeys Gin, Richot Brandy, Popov Vodka Chrome Vodka and Kane Extra. Speaking during a ceremony to reward the final batch of winners, KBL’s Managing Director, Jane Karuku said that the promotion aimed at offering an innovative and meaningful reward aligned to the needs and aspirations of consumers. The promotion ran from July to October 2017. Besides the 10 land prize winners, 10 other consumers also walked away with a Ksh50, 000 prize each, in addition there were a total of 42,000 daily winners of Ksh500 during the promotion.

High Court suspends tax on beverages and cosmetics

The High Court has temporarily suspended a gazette notice which was to effect imposition of excise stamps on bottled water, juices, soda, other non-alcoholic beverages and cosmetics. The said goods, whether imported or manufactured locally, were to be affixed with excise stamps as from Wednesday, November 1. The order was issued this morning by High Court judge John Mativo in a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah.

Sub Saharan Africa growth momentum remains weak, says IMF

Growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to pick up to 2.6%t in 2017 from 1.4% last year, a new report by the IMF says. The analysis states that while growth is expected to accelerate further to 3.4% next year, momentum remains weak. IMF attributes the improved performance in part to the rebound in Nigeria’s oil and agricultural production and the easing of drought conditions that impacted much of eastern and southern Africa in 2016 and early 2017.

Sports highlights

Kenya’s Edith Chelimo breaks Marseille Course record

Kenyan champion Edith Chelimo has won the Marseille Cassis 20 kilometre road race for the second consecutive time, breakingthe course record and her personal best on her way to victory. The Ethiopian pair of Muliye Dekebo and Dera Dida managed to stay with Chelimo during the climb up to the Col de la Gineste, passing the five and 10-kilometre marks in 16:21 and 35:07 respectively. Chelimo is slated to run the Houston Half Marathon on 14 January.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland request to wear poppies for international matches

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will request permission from Fifa to wear poppies during November’s international matches. It comes after the law was changed last month, allowing the home nations to wear a poppy if opposing teams and the competition organiser agree to it. The football associations of the four nations said in a statement they jointly welcomed the revised law.

Scotland’s Interim Manager Malky Mackay calls up four new faces for Netherlands friendly

Ryan Christie, Paul Hanlon, Jason Cummings and Ryan Jack have been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for the friendly against the Netherlands on 9 November at Pittodrie. Performance director Malky Mackay takes charge on an interim basis after the departure of manager Gordon Strachan. Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean, and Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson have also been included.