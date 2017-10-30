Afternoon news headlines

News highlights
Catholic Bishop of Eldoret Diocese, Cornelius Korir passes on at 67
Catholic Bishop of Eldoret’s Diocese, Cornelius Korir was this morning pronounced dead on arrival at the Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital in Eldoret. Chairperson of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Chairman Philip Anyolo of Homa Bay Diocese said the bishop was scheduled to travel to Nairobi’s Karen Hospital for treatment following a short illness .
Police deny accusations claiming they raided IEBC official’s house
Kandara Police Commander Gregory Mutiso has dismissed allegations that Police raided the home of Constituency Returning Officer Martin Malonza on Saturday night, two days after the IEBC official had a spat with area MP Alice Wahome. Mutiso has termed the allegations as false, alarming and uncalled for. Malonza claimed the MP accused him of being in a rush to take the results to Bomas of Kenya , the national tallying centre, without her input.
Nairobi County to hire 1,000 new workers
Nairobi’s County government is set to hire 800 inspectorate officers and 200 firefighters to replace aging staff, according to a written request by Acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat. Morintat said that the security, compliance and disaster management sector is understaffed due to retirement, deaths and dismissals. He noted that the sector has 2,227 employees and about half the workforce is over the age of 50.
Business highlights
Troubled Nakumatt sued for Ksh596 million
More than a dozen of Nakumatt’s landlords in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho and Kakamega have filed fresh suits to evict the retailer from their premises. Kakamega-based Holden Investments, Green Square Limited of Kericho, CK Patel Limited in Nakuru and Parkside Developments Limited, among others have sued the troubled retailer, seeking to terminate the franchise’s leases. Nakumatt owes 19 landlords kSh596 million in rent arrears.
South African retailer in plans to branch into Kenyan market
Shoprite, a South African retail giant, is in talks to set up shop in Kenya. Gerhard Fritz, who runs Shoprite business outside South Africa, said the retailer was in talks with property owners in Kenya but intimated that no deal had so far been finalised.
Milk prices set to rise in 2018
Poor milk production this year and depletion of powder milk will lead to a hike in prices in January, the Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) has warned. Board Managing Director Margaret Kibogy says the KDB will be meeting next month to review the situation and come up with intervention measures to avoid last-minute decisions.
Sports highlights
Arsenal miss chance to sign Thomas Lemar
Former Arsenal star, Robert Pires says the Gunners no longer stand a chance of bringing Thomas Lemar to the Emirates in the future. Alexis Sanchez was expected to join Manchester City and the French boss wanted Lemar as the Chilean’s replacement. But City refused to let Raheem Sterling go in a part-exchange deal which led to Arsenal also ending their interest in Lemar. The France international has continued to impress in Ligue 1 and continues to be linked with a big move abroad.
Real suffer humiliating defeat to Girona
Champions Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing defeat at La Liga first-timers Girona and are now eight points behind league leaders Barcelona. Midfielder Portu back-heeled in the winner in the second half, four minutes after ex-Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani’s equaliser. On-loan Manchester City full-back Pablo Maffeo and Portu both struck the woodwork for the home side.
Leicester thrash Everton 2-0
Leicester secured a convincing victory over struggling Everton, who show no signs of leaving the drop zone anytime soon. Everton’s disarray showed when Wayne Rooney held out his arms in indignation when he was replaced by Gylfi Sigurdsson 17 minutes from the end.
