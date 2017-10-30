Afternoon business headlines – October 30 2017

Troubled Nakumatt sued for Ksh596 million
More than a dozen of Nakumatt’s landlords in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho and Kakamega have filed fresh suits to evict the retailer from their premises. Kakamega-based Holden Investments, Green Square Limited of Kericho, CK Patel Limited in Nakuru and Parkside Developments Limited, among others have sued the troubled retailer, seeking to terminate the franchise’s leases. Nakumatt owes 19 landlords kSh596 million in rent arrears.
South African retailer in plans to branch into Kenyan market
Shoprite, a South African retail giant, is in talks to set up shop in Kenya. Gerhard Fritz, who runs Shoprite business outside South Africa, said the retailer was in talks with property owners in Kenya but intimated that no deal had so far been finalised.
Milk prices set to rise in 2018
Poor milk production this year and depletion of powder milk will lead to a hike in prices in January, the Kenya Dairy Board (KDB) has warned. Board Managing Director Margaret Kibogy says the KDB will be meeting next month to review the situation and come up with intervention measures to avoid last-minute decisions.
