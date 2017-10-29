News headlines

News highlights

IEBC reluctant to hold elections in opposition stronghold

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is reluctant to hold the repeat Presidential elections in 25 of Nyanz’a constituencies due to security concerns, The region, a stronghold of opposition party leader, Raila Odinga,has seen its otherwise potential votersboycott the polls with some resorting to violence as a means to protest the electoral process. In light of these developments, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has said his Commission is not willing to put the lives of staff at risk. Chebukati said his team will convene today (Sunday, October 29, 2017) and announce the way forward.

Prosecutions Director orders investigation into MP Alice Wahome over assault of IEBC official

Director of Public Prosecutions Keraiko Tobiko has recommended immediate investigation and possible arrest of Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome for assaulting an official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. Through the Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Alloys Kemo, the DPP has asked the police to charge the MP in a court of law with offence under the Penal Code and the Election Offences Act. The DPP says the orders to investigate the Kandara MP comes after a video clip showing the MP assaulting and obstructing the returning officer emerged on social media.

Only IEBC results are official, Chebukati tells Kenyans

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has asked Kenyans to disregard the presidential results posted on social media platforms. Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said the commission’s relayed results are the ones to be trusted since they have been thoroughly verified even as he asked Kenyans to be patient.He added that the results being circulated on social media are fake and the only official results are those verified by the commission.

Business highlights

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator accuses NASA party of economic sabotage

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has accuses NASA party leader, Raila Odinga of engaging in acts of civil disobedience as part of a scheme to sabotage the economy. He claimed Raila was hoping to frustrate businesses owned by Kenyans as part of a divisive tactic against the Jubilee administration.

Political protests inhibit movement of port cargo

Political protests along the Nairobi-Kisumu-Busia and Eldoret-Malaba highways have inhibited the movement of goods coming in from Kenya’s port. The routes have been affected by running battles between police and protesters in the past one week. As such, movement of cargo from the port of Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda and DR Congo has been hampered.

Steep tariffs put pressure on firms targeting East Africa’s second hand clothing industry

A ban on second hand clothing that was proposed in early 2015 has put pressure on the six countries of the East African Community. EAC States have imposed steep tariffs on second-hand clothing imports. According to Jackie King, executive director for the North American trade association Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART), the tariffs are negatively affecting her members. SMART has been lobbying Canadian and American government officials to persuade the countries implementing the tariffs to back down. Meanwhile, Kenya recently pulled out of the ban after pressure from the US government during trade negotiations. Some EAC countries like Tanzania say second-hand clothes are undercutting their local textile industries and weakening demand for locally produced clothing.

Sports highlights

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hits back at critics after win over Tottenham

Jose Mourinho told his critics to “calm down” after Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.The Red Devils manager had faced scrutiny in recent weeks after a 0-0 draw against Liverpool and shock 2-1 defeat by promoted Huddersfield.Anthony Martial’s goal kept United second in the league and at full-time Mourinho looked at a television camera and put his finger to his lips.

Chelsea secure single goal in away match against Bournemouth thanks to Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard’s first Premier League goal of the season secured a 1-0 win for Chelsea against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.The visitors went close several times in the first half before Hazard flashed a near-post finish past Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on 51 minutes. Bournemouth created little but their best opening came when substitute Jordon Ibe saw his left-footed effort deflect narrowly over Thibaut Courtois’ crossbar.

Undefeated boxing champion Anthony Joshua defends world titles with stoppage win over Carlos Takam

Anthony Joshua retained his WBA ‘super’ and IBF heavyweight titles with a 10th-round stoppage win over Carlos Takam after a brutal battle in Cardiff.The unbeaten 28-year-old suffered a suspected broken nose after a head clash in the second round, but gradually broke down the brave resistance of Takam to bring up his 20th straight knockout win.