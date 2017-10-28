News headlines

News highlights

NASA Co-Principal Moses Wetangula wants Presidential poll nullified

Bungoma Senator and opposition part Co-Principal Moses Wetangula wants the ongoing Presidential election nullified. In a statement ssued hours ago, Wetangula urged IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to call for fresh election. he described the Thursday poll as shambolic and shameful while praising opposition party supporters for boycotting the process.

Election body condemns MP Alice Wahome for harrassing poll official



The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has today called for action against Member of Parliament, Alice Wahome who confronted a Returning Officer in Kandara, Murang’a County. Wahome is said to have harrassed Martin Malonza, over presidential poll results.

IEBC cancels today’s repeat election in 24 Nyanza constituencies

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called off Saturday’s repeat presidential election in Nyanza region citing security concerns.The postponement announced by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday evening will affect some 24 constituencies in the counties on Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Homa Bay.The election was slated for Saturday after polling failed to kickoff Thursday due to protestors who disrupted transportation of polling materials in the affected counties.Voting will however proceed in Fafi constituency and some five polling stations in Turkana on Saturday, he said.

Business highlights

Trade Ministry blames lack of information for country’s under-serviced export sector

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed argues that there is a lot of untapped export potential due to lack of access to information about alternative markets. Speaking at the recent unveiling of the National Trade Negotiation Council (NTNC) and Kenya’s e-trade portal in Nairobi, he noted that Kenya imports are three times higher than its exports, leading to a huge trade deficit. The country also has few export destinations, with over 70% of exports going to only 12 countries.

Tourism Board moves to promote Kenya at Singapore conference

The Kenya Tourism Board this month sent representatives to ITB Asia 2017, Asia’s leading travel trade show, to market the country as a preferred travel destination.. The magical destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events, Honeymoons and Weddings. Now in its tenth year in Singapore, ITB Asia was held at Marina Bay Sands, ITB Asia is a annually held three day B2B trade show and convention for the travel industry. It is designed to become the primary event for the Asia Pacific travel industry.

KPA to begin construction of Japanese-funded Ksh35 billion container terminal in January



The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will commence the construction of a modern container terminal in January 2018. The project, financed through a Ksh35.19 billion loan from Japan, will spearhead the second phase of the broader Mombasa port upgrade. The process of tendering for this job, that will oversee construction of Berth 22, is underway and groundbreaking for the project will be done in January, according to KPA managing director Catherine Wairi.

Sports highlights

Tottenham can cope without Harry Kane at Man Utd, says Coach Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Coach Mauricio Pochettino insists his team can cope without Harry Kane as they prepare to take on Manchester United without the injured forward. The England international will miss the trip to Old Trafford on today, having sustained a hamstring strain in last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool.Kane has been in sensational form this season, netting 17 goals for club and country, but Pochettino has backed his players to step up in the absence of the 24-year-old.

Mourinho says Manchester United could suffer another defeat like Huddersfield

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has warned that results such as last weekend’s defeat by Huddersfield Town could “happen again” this season.United’s unbeaten domestic start ended with the 2-1 defeat, which left them five points adrift of Manchester City.And while Mourinho insisted the display was an “isolated case”, he said he expects similar surprise defeats.

Sub David Brookes sends Sheffield to top of the Championship

Sheffield United went top of the Championship thanks to David Brooks’ late winner at Yorkshire rivals Leeds.Billy Sharp put the visitors in front with a second-minute header that keeper Andy Lonergan could not keep out, as the Blades controlled the early stages.Kalvin Phillips equalised for the hosts with a cleanly-struck volley from the edge of the area before the break.