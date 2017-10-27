Sports highlights – October 27 2017

Bristol City to face Man Utd in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw paired Bristol City with Manchester United after technical problems kept fans waiting almost two hours in a failed attempt to broadcast on Twitter. Arsenal will face West Ham, Leicester City are at home to Manchester City and Chelsea host Bournemouth. The draw was intended to be shown live at 16:00 BST. However, after four announcements explaining the delay, it was finally shown as a pre-recorded video.

Rangers sack Manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge

Pedro Caixinha has been sacked as Rangers manager after just over seven months in charge at Ibrox. The Portuguese departs with the Gers in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership after a late equaliser saw Kilmarnock earn a share of the points in a 1-1 draw in Glasgow on Wednesday. That result followed a 2-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Motherwell at Hampden on Sunday.

Arsenal manager’s future will be reviewed after season

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the Arsenal board will review his position as manager at the end of the season. The Frenchman signed a two-year extension in the summer to extend his 21-year reign at the club. But, speaking on Thursday at the club’s annual general meeting, he suggested that talks would take place when this campaign concludes – something he confirmed in a news conference.