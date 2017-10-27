Newspaper summaries – October 27 2017

Daily Nation

Scuffle at Panafric Hotel as Jubilee, Nasa MPs disagree

A scuffle ensued between Jubilee and Nasa MPs at Panafric Hotel in Nairobi over a cup of tea and the repeat presidential election. Opposition legislators led by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed had earlier called a press conference to comment about the repeat poll which they said was a sham and had that it flopped terribly due to the poor turnout witnessed in some parts of the country.

Kenya counts votes, and the cost of a violence-hit repeat election

As polling officials tallied votes, Kenyans on Friday counted the cost of a deeply-divisive election marred by an opposition boycott and protests that left at least four dead and scores wounded. The country’s second presidential election in three months plunged into chaos on Thursday as supporters of National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga attempted to block voting, clashing with police who fired tear gas, water cannon and live bullets.

Youths in Malava unleash bees in attempt to disrupt voting

Police had a rough time controlling rowdy youths who used a swarm of bees to block the entrance of a polling station in Malava Constituency, Kakamega County. The youth carried a hive full of the bees to Matsakha Primary School polling station forcing IEBC officials to call in the law enforcers from Malava Police Station. A handful voters present were forced to move far away from the gate fearing attack by the bees. Malava OCPD Anne Muli led an operation to fight the bees.

The Standard

Constituency tally shows Uhuru Kenyatta leading in repeat election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken and early lead in several constituencies, even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to tally votes cast in the October 26 repeat Poll. Data posted on IEBC’s public portal places National Super Alliance’s (NASA) Raila Odinga second, followed by Third Way Alliance candidate Ekuru Aukot.

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba refutes Junet Mohamed’s accusations of rigging

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba has dismissed claims by a National Super Alliance (NASA) leader that he is interfering with the repeat presidential election. Mr Chiloba refuted allegations by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed that he is facilitating rigging to favour President Uhuru Kenyatta in the fresh poll.

Pastor locks out IEBC staff from church

Voting was delayed for hours after a pastor locked out election officials from a church gazetted as a polling centre. The pastor protested that property of the church, designated as Nadirkonyen polling station in Turkana Central, was destroyed in the August 8 elections and he didn’t want further damage.

The Star

Low turnout, violence, IEBC postpones poll in 4 counties

Three people were killed yesterday as the IEBC was forced to postpone voting in four NASA stronghold counties following day-long battles between police and protesters in the polarising presidential rerun. Voter turnout was very low, especially in Nyanza that includes hotspot Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori and Siaya counties. Voting there, which mostly failed to take off, has been put off to Saturday when they are expected to become secure armed camps.

NASA MPs accuse IEBC of ethnic profiling

A section of NASA MPs yesterday said the decision by the IEBC to postpone the election in the Nyanza region amounted to ethnic profiling. The MPs, led by Suna East Mohamed Junet, addressed the press at Panafric Hotel, Nairobi. They claimed IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba was interfering with the repeat presidential election, yet he had said he was on leave.

We’re ready to unite Kenyans after divisive vote – UhuRuto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto yesterday promised to unite all Kenyans after the “divisive” repeat presidential election. The two spoke separately after voting, assuring Kenyans of better days ahead. He said he is committed to equity and inclusivity through a transformation agenda that seeks to lift the lives of all Kenyans.

Business Daily

Kenya’s foreign debt investors take election turmoil calmly

While many Kenyans fear Thursday’s repeat election will provoke serious trouble, foreign investors are cautiously confident that the country’s debt can ride out the crisis, although they remain hesitant about local stocks. Their base scenario is that the vote can conclude largely smoothly. However, given that Kenya’s external debt is rated B+ but trading at levels more akin to bonds with ratings two notches lower, this means assets have already adjusted to the uncertainty and any negative surprises may have less of an impact.

UK warns tourists not to travel ‘West of Kenya’

Britain has updated its travel advice on Kenya in the wake of uncertainty occasioned by the repeat presidential elections. The UK government is now cautioning tourists not to travel to the west of Kenya, warning its citizens of rising cases of protests which “could turn violent.”

US now top buyer of Kenyan coffee with Sh7bn purchase

US purchase of Kenyan coffee has shot up 75 per cent to Sh7 billion in the current financial year, overtaking Germany and Belgium as the top buyer. Statistics from the Coffee Directorate puts America at the top both in terms of price offered for a kilogramme and quantities bought. The numbers indicate US bought 8.9 million kilos at Sh47,998 ($466) for a 60 kilo bag. In 2015/2016 Washington bought 6.1 million kilos at Sh39,552 ($384) for the same quantity.