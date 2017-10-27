News headlines

News highlights

IEBC boss estimates voter turnout at 30%

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati says initial poll figures show that there was a low turnout in the 30% range. The Commission is expected to give an update on the voter turnout in Thursday’s polls today. Chebukati says only 6.5 million registered voters turned out to cast their ballots in 267 of the 290 constituencies. The Commission had been optimistic of a 48% turnout but Chebukati hassince clarified that the figure given was a best estimate.

Kenyans still voting for Raila despite withdrawal

Kenyan voters are still casting their ballot in favour of Raila Odinga, who withdrew from the race over a week ago. Uhuru Kenyatta has taken and early lead in several constituencies. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) public portal places Odinga second, followed by Third Way Alliance candidate Ekuru Aukot.

Uhuru calls for stronger ties with China

Uhuru Kenyatta calls for stronger ties with China following the re-election of President Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. Congratulating the country’s President, Kenyatta sais he hoped the two nations will grow stronger for the sake of their shared vision of a freer, more equal, and more prosperous world. He stated that Kenya sends its warmest fraternal wishes of peace and prosperity to the people of China.

Business highlights

Kenyans hosts 39,000 foreign visitors, list 5,900 homes on Airbnb

Kenyan property listings on vacation rental site Airbnb jumped 57% to 5,900 in the year to September. Data from the US firm further shows that there were 39,500 guests hosted in Kenyan properties in the year to September, a 143 per cent jump from a similar period last year. A typical Kenyan host earned Ksh100,637 (US$970) per year from renting out their home, the data shows.

Kenya Power suspends repairs due to polls

Kenya Power has suspended its regular planned maintenance works during the presidential poll to avoid electricity supply disruptions. The company said there will be no power interruptions linked to its regular maintenance until next week.

Election jitters slow transport sector to a crawl

Kenya’s transport sector has been somewhat inhibited by yesterday’s election as major towns across the country saw their regular routines disrupted. Opposition party supporters yesterday barricaded roads and engaged anti-riot police.

Sports highlights

Bristol City to face Man Utd in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw paired Bristol City with Manchester United after technical problems kept fans waiting almost two hours in a failed attempt to broadcast on Twitter. Arsenal will face West Ham, Leicester City are at home to Manchester City and Chelsea host Bournemouth. The draw was intended to be shown live at 16:00 BST. However, after four announcements explaining the delay, it was finally shown as a pre-recorded video.

Rangers sack Manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge

Pedro Caixinha has been sacked as Rangers manager after just over seven months in charge at Ibrox. The Portuguese departs with the Gers in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership after a late equaliser saw Kilmarnock earn a share of the points in a 1-1 draw in Glasgow on Wednesday. That result followed a 2-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Motherwell at Hampden on Sunday.

Arsenal manager’s future will be reviewed after season

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the Arsenal board will review his position as manager at the end of the season. The Frenchman signed a two-year extension in the summer to extend his 21-year reign at the club. But, speaking on Thursday at the club’s annual general meeting, he suggested that talks would take place when this campaign concludes – something he confirmed in a news conference.