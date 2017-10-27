Liquid Telecom named Best African Wholesale Carrier for sixth consecutive year at Global Carrier Awards

London, 26 October 2017 Leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, a subsidiary of Econet Global, has once again been named as Best African Wholesale Carrier at the annual Global Carrier Awards.
For the sixth consecutive year, Liquid Telecom has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in the African wholesale telecoms sector, which it serves through the largest independent pan-African fibre network.
Held in London last night, the Global Carrier Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within wholesale telecoms, recognising the leading companies, projects and partnerships in today’s dynamic market.
The award marks a busy and successful year for Liquid Telecom, which has continued to invest in new services while at the same time expanding its fibre network footprint that now stretches over 50,000km and connects more African countries on a single network than any other.
“To be recognised as Best African Wholesale Carrier six years in a row is an amazing achievement and I would like to thank everyone at Liquid Telecom who contributed to this success. We will continue to further invest in our network and services, providing more people and businesses with access to fast and reliable connectivity in Africa,” said Nic Rudnick, Group CEO at Liquid Telecom.
The company’s 2017 highlights include:
• New investment in networks and services in South Africa, following the ZAR 6.55 billion acquisition of South African communications network operator Neotel.
• Ongoing investment and expansion to Liquid Telecom data centres, which currently include three state-of-the-art facilities in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi that serve major carriers, ISPs, enterprises and international service providers.
• The acquisition of Raha, Tanzania’s leading ISP, that will enable Liquid Telecom to meet the growing demand for internet access across the country.
You might also like
State to sell Treasury bonds worth Sh30 billion to support national budget
The government will sell two-year and 15-year Treasury bonds worth up to Sh30 billion this month to support the budget, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said on Sunday.
News Headlines January 3 2017
IEBC set to roll out education campaign for mass voter registration The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to roll out a voter education campaign for mass voter
Vihiga farmers turn to books to improve production
A local farmers’ organization specialized in offering extension services has initiated village farming libraries in Vihiga County to help smallholder farmers improve food production. Fitted with relevant agriculture publications, libraries
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!