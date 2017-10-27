Liquid Telecom named Best African Wholesale Carrier for sixth consecutive year at Global Carrier Awards

London, 26 October 2017 Leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom, a subsidiary of Econet Global, has once again been named as Best African Wholesale Carrier at the annual Global Carrier Awards.

For the sixth consecutive year, Liquid Telecom has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in the African wholesale telecoms sector, which it serves through the largest independent pan-African fibre network.

Held in London last night, the Global Carrier Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within wholesale telecoms, recognising the leading companies, projects and partnerships in today’s dynamic market.

The award marks a busy and successful year for Liquid Telecom, which has continued to invest in new services while at the same time expanding its fibre network footprint that now stretches over 50,000km and connects more African countries on a single network than any other.

“To be recognised as Best African Wholesale Carrier six years in a row is an amazing achievement and I would like to thank everyone at Liquid Telecom who contributed to this success. We will continue to further invest in our network and services, providing more people and businesses with access to fast and reliable connectivity in Africa,” said Nic Rudnick, Group CEO at Liquid Telecom.

The company’s 2017 highlights include:

• New investment in networks and services in South Africa, following the ZAR 6.55 billion acquisition of South African communications network operator Neotel.

• Ongoing investment and expansion to Liquid Telecom data centres, which currently include three state-of-the-art facilities in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi that serve major carriers, ISPs, enterprises and international service providers.

• The acquisition of Raha, Tanzania’s leading ISP, that will enable Liquid Telecom to meet the growing demand for internet access across the country.