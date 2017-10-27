Evening news headlines

News highlights

CJ Maraga to form team to hear Jubilee case against Raila

A court case seeking to hold National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga in contempt following his withdrawal from Thursday’s presidential election has now been referred back to the Chief Justice for further directions. Jubilee Party Lawyer Tom Macharia says the matter could come up on Monday after Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka failed to file their responses. Chief Justice David Maraga is expected to set up a bench to hear the case.

Verification of poll results is underway, says IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati

Verification of poll results from yesterday’s presidential election got underway at the Bomas of Kenya Friday following the arrival of 15 original Forms 34B from Constituency Tallying Centres. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati told a press briefing at the National Tallying Centre that the forms will be verified against supporting Forms 34A compiled at respective polling stations in given constituencies.

This election is a farce, says NASA

Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition has dismissed yesterday’s presidential election, describing the process as a farce. Party co-principal Musalia Mudavadi said today that NASA has condemned a planned repeat slated to be held on Saturday in Nyanza. The IEBC plans to hold the election in Kisumu, Migori, Homa Bay and Siaya despite opposition from local leaders.

Business highlights

Manufacturers urge KRA to give them more time before enforcing new taxes on beverages

More time is needed before the government can enforce Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) stamps on consumer goods as required by the law starting next week, Manufacturers have said. Beginning on November 1, 2017, the Kenya Revenue Authority will require industries to put new-generation excise stamps on water, juices, soda, energy drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, food supplements and cosmetics. The Authority plans to net additional Ksh3.6 billion annually from the tax following introduction of the stamps.

NSE resumes trading after election break with stocks holding steady

Nairobi Securities Exchange has opened trading a day after a repeat of the presidential election with most stocks holding steady. Kenyan shares jumped higher on Friday after a repeat presidential election, with both the benchmark NSE20 index and the broader all share index up more than 1%.

Investors still jittery over prolonged elections

NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo says domestic institutions and foreign investors have continued to show interest in the market. The market lost more than Ksh100 billion in paper value after the Supreme Court canceled the presidential election results and ordered IEBC to conduct a fresh one in 90 days. Odundo, however, said that if the political risk heightens, investors are likely to hold back making crucial decisions.

Sports highlights

Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot in move to break personal record in Frnankfurt Marathon

Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot targets to improve her personal best of 2:23:50 when she races at her second career marathon on Sunday in the German city of Frankfurt. Cheruiyot who transited to road running this year made her debut in the 42km race at the London Marathon in April finishing fourth, almost six minutes behind winner, compatriot Mary Keitany. The 5,000m runner says she has prepared for the race for three months.

Real Madrid want to keep Gareth Bale, experts say

Real Madrid want to keep Gareth Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu and have given the forward no timescale on his return from injury, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. The Wales international joined Real in the summer of 2013, before signing a new long-term deal with the La Liga club last October that keeps him in the Spanish capital until 2022. However, Bale has endured an injury-ravaged four years in Madrid and the player is currently sidelined for a month after tearing his calf muscle at the start of October.

Arsenal Women and ex-England right-back Alex Scott to retire

Arsenal Women and ex-England defender Alex Scott says she will retire from playing at the end of this season to concentrate on her broadcasting career. The 33-year-old has won nine league trophies and seven Women’s FA Cup titles in three spells with the club. Scott, England’s second most capped player with 140 appearances, retired from international football last month.