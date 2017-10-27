Business highlights – October 27 2017

October 27, 2017

Kenyans hosts 39,000 foreign visitors, list 5,900 homes on Airbnb

Kenyan property listings on vacation rental site Airbnb jumped 57% to 5,900 in the year to September. Data from the US firm further shows that there were 39,500 guests hosted in Kenyan properties in the year to September, a 143 per cent jump from a similar period last year. A typical Kenyan host earned Ksh100,637 (US$970) per year from renting out their home, the data shows.

Kenya Power suspends repairs due to polls

Kenya Power has suspended its regular planned maintenance works during the presidential poll to avoid electricity supply disruptions. The company said there will be no power interruptions linked to its regular maintenance until next week.

Election jitters slow transport sector to a crawl

Kenya’s transport sector has been somewhat inhibited by yesterday’s election as major towns across the country saw their regular routines disrupted. Opposition party supporters yesterday barricaded roads and engaged anti-riot police.

