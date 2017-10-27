Afternoon sports highlights – October 27 2017

October 27, 2017 33 Views

Football Association pays second half of settlement fee to Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko

Eniola Aluko has received the second half of her £80,000 (Ksh10.9 million) settlement fee from the Football Association. The fee was agreed in March after an investigation had initially cleared ex-England women boss Mark Sampson of making racially discriminatory remarks to Chelsea striker Aluko. The 30-year-old claimed at a parliamentary inquiry earlier this month that FA chief executive Martin Glenn said she would have “to write a statement saying the FA were not institutionally racist” if she was to receive the full payment.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane to miss Man Utd clash due to hamstring injury

Harry Kane will miss Tottenham’s clash away to Manchester United on Saturday after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed. The England striker underwent an assessment earlier this week on the injury which he suffered during Spurs’ 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool last Sunday and it was confirmed he has a minor strain to his left hamstring.

Undefeated boxing champion Anthony Joshua plans to hold heavyweight division for a decade

Anthony Joshua hopes to rule the heavyweight division for a decade as he prepares to defend his world titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff. The unbeaten 28-year-old will face Takam in front of 78,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and admits he is still improving as a world champion. But Joshua believes he can enjoy a lengthy reign at the top, if he maintains his dedicated approach to the sport.

