Afternoon sports highlights – October 27 2017

Football Association pays second half of settlement fee to Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko
Eniola Aluko has received the second half of her £80,000 (Ksh10.9 million) settlement fee from the Football Association. The fee was agreed in March after an investigation had initially cleared ex-England women boss Mark Sampson of making racially discriminatory remarks to Chelsea striker Aluko. The 30-year-old claimed at a parliamentary inquiry earlier this month that FA chief executive Martin Glenn said she would have “to write a statement saying the FA were not institutionally racist” if she was to receive the full payment.
Tottenham’s Harry Kane to miss Man Utd clash due to hamstring injury
Harry Kane will miss Tottenham’s clash away to Manchester United on Saturday after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed. The England striker underwent an assessment earlier this week on the injury which he suffered during Spurs’ 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool last Sunday and it was confirmed he has a minor strain to his left hamstring.
Undefeated boxing champion Anthony Joshua plans to hold heavyweight division for a decade
Anthony Joshua hopes to rule the heavyweight division for a decade as he prepares to defend his world titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff. The unbeaten 28-year-old will face Takam in front of 78,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and admits he is still improving as a world champion. But Joshua believes he can enjoy a lengthy reign at the top, if he maintains his dedicated approach to the sport.
You might also like
Inadequate access to finance holding back private sector, World Bank says
Inadequate access to finance and banking services is holding back the country’s private sector, making it difficult for enterprises to thrive in the current tough economic environment, a new World
Uhuru: Jubilee has delivered development in Raila’s heartland
President Uhuru Kenyatta says he has commissioned projects worth billions of shillings in the Nyanza Counties of Homa Bay and Kisumu, adding that Jubilee has delivered development in the opposition
Beauty with a purpose: are pageants walking the talk?
Beautiful women have always fascinated the world and nothing captivates audiences better than Miss World pageant. Last weekend a new Miss USA was crowned … During its formative years in
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!