Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru leads in provisional tally with 2 million votes

Provisional tallies generated from the Form 34As from polling stations and Form 34Bs from constituencies have so far given Jubilee Party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta a lead over his National Super Alliance (NASA) rival Raila Odinga with an estimated voter turnout of 48 per cent projected by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). President Kenyatta has amassed slightly over two million votes (93%) with Odinga following at a distant 23,000 votes (1.1%).

Supreme Court hears case to hold Raila in contempt

The Supreme Court will today hear an application by the Jubilee Party seeking to hold NASA coalition leader Raila Odinga in contempt following his withdrawal from the Presidential race. The Jubilee faction has accused Raila od obstruction of the party’s local agents from training, specifically in Siaya and Kisumu Counties.

Nyanza Clerics boycott elections in Kisumu County

Religious leaders, including Rev Canon Joshua Owiti of the Diocese of Maseno East, Rt Rev Francis Mwai Abiero (Bishop of the Diocese of Maseno West), Rev Prof David Kodia (Bondo), Arch Bishop Habakuk Abogno (Church of Christ in Africa) and Bishop Betty Onyango (Africa Nineveh Church), have called for the withdrawal of all security agents in Nyanza and asked IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to pick the ballot boxes and return them to Nairobi. The clerics have rejected the repeat Presidential polls scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2017 in the region.

Business highlights

Small scale oil exports to resume in December

Kenya will resume plans for small-scale oil exports in December after suspending it in June, the Ministry of Energy has said. The State body confirmed that the drive will take off in the next one month. The move is aimed at testing the receptivity of the Turkana crude oil in the global market, pending construction of infrastructure for huge volume exports, including a pipeline.

Chinese company Kaishan Group moves to build geothermal power plants in Kenya

Kaishan Group, the largest Chinese manufacturer of rock drilling equipment will be allowed to explore and build geothermal power plants in the country. Kaishan Group secured a permit to drill steam wells in the Suswa South-Magadi-Shompole steam fields, in Narok County. The licence gives it the leeway to sink exploration wells in the area for up to three years and subsequently proceed to construct and operate power plants.

Narok gold mining company doubles output

Goldplat, a UK-based gold mining company with operations in Narok County, has more than doubled its exports following an upgrade of its plant earlier this year. The firm mined and sold 1,224 ounces of gold in the three months to September this year compared to 574 ounces sold over a similar quarter last year.

Sports highlights

Football Association pays second half of settlement fee to Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko

Eniola Aluko has received the second half of her £80,000 (Ksh10.9 million) settlement fee from the Football Association. The fee was agreed in March after an investigation had initially cleared ex-England women boss Mark Sampson of making racially discriminatory remarks to Chelsea striker Aluko. The 30-year-old claimed at a parliamentary inquiry earlier this month that FA chief executive Martin Glenn said she would have “to write a statement saying the FA were not institutionally racist” if she was to receive the full payment.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane to miss Man Utd clash due to hamstring injury

Harry Kane will miss Tottenham’s clash away to Manchester United on Saturday after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed. The England striker underwent an assessment earlier this week on the injury which he suffered during Spurs’ 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool last Sunday and it was confirmed he has a minor strain to his left hamstring.

Undefeated boxing champion Anthony Joshua plans to hold heavyweight division for a decade

Anthony Joshua hopes to rule the heavyweight division for a decade as he prepares to defend his world titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff. The unbeaten 28-year-old will face Takam in front of 78,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and admits he is still improving as a world champion. But Joshua believes he can enjoy a lengthy reign at the top, if he maintains his dedicated approach to the sport.