Afternoon business highlights – October 27 2017

Small scale oil exports to resume in December
Kenya will resume plans for small-scale oil exports in December after suspending it in June, the Ministry of Energy has said. The State body confirmed that the drive will take off in the next one month. The move is aimed at testing the receptivity of the Turkana crude oil in the global market, pending construction of infrastructure for huge volume exports, including a pipeline.
Chinese company Kaishan Group moves to build geothermal power plants in Kenya
Kaishan Group, the largest Chinese manufacturer of rock drilling equipment will be allowed to explore and build geothermal power plants in the country. Kaishan Group secured a permit to drill steam wells in the Suswa South-Magadi-Shompole steam fields, in Narok County. The licence gives it the leeway to sink exploration wells in the area for up to three years and subsequently proceed to construct and operate power plants.
Narok gold mining company doubles output
Goldplat, a UK-based gold mining company with operations in Narok County, has more than doubled its exports following an upgrade of its plant earlier this year. The firm mined and sold 1,224 ounces of gold in the three months to September this year compared to 574 ounces sold over a similar quarter last year.
You might also like
Algeria clinch 2017 Nations Cup place
Africa’s top-ranked nation Algeria clinched their place at the 2107 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Thursday with a 2-0 win in Seychelles. Yassine Benzia and El Arabi Soudani scored
Newspapers review May 22 2017
Daily Nation Action to contain rising food prices commendable – Esipisu: The government has hit back at the critics of the recent maize flour subsidy offered by the Ministry of
EACC choking with 13,000 cases backlog
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has a staggering 13,000 cases that it is yet to begin investigating. The revelation was made yesterday by the commission’s chairman Philip Kinisu who
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!