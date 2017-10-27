Afternoon business highlights – October 27 2017

Small scale oil exports to resume in December

Kenya will resume plans for small-scale oil exports in December after suspending it in June, the Ministry of Energy has said. The State body confirmed that the drive will take off in the next one month. The move is aimed at testing the receptivity of the Turkana crude oil in the global market, pending construction of infrastructure for huge volume exports, including a pipeline.

Chinese company Kaishan Group moves to build geothermal power plants in Kenya

Kaishan Group, the largest Chinese manufacturer of rock drilling equipment will be allowed to explore and build geothermal power plants in the country. Kaishan Group secured a permit to drill steam wells in the Suswa South-Magadi-Shompole steam fields, in Narok County. The licence gives it the leeway to sink exploration wells in the area for up to three years and subsequently proceed to construct and operate power plants.

Narok gold mining company doubles output

Goldplat, a UK-based gold mining company with operations in Narok County, has more than doubled its exports following an upgrade of its plant earlier this year. The firm mined and sold 1,224 ounces of gold in the three months to September this year compared to 574 ounces sold over a similar quarter last year.