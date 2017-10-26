Sports highlights – October 26 2017

West Ham stuns Tottenham to reach quarter finals

West Ham stunned in-form Tottenham by coming from behind to win 3-2 in a dramatic Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Wembley.After a much-changed Spurs side coasted into a two-goal half-time lead, their London rivals rallied with three goals inside 15 second-half minutes to progress to the quarter-finals.

Everton Manager proud of team despite Chelsea defeat

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth said his team did him proud despite their Carabao Cup last-16 defeat by Chelsea.Willian scored the decisive second as Chelsea advanced to the quarter-finals but they were pushed to the final whistle by the rejuvenated visitors.Chelsea had contained Everton with ease in the first half and led through Antonio Rudiger’s looping header.

Leicester City appoint ex-Southampton manager Claude Puel



Leicester City have appointed ex-Southampton boss Claude Puel as their new manager on a three-year deal.Puel becomes the Foxes’ third manager this year, replacing Craig Shakespeare who succeeded Premier League title winner Claudio Ranieri in February.Puel, 56, led the Saints to eighth in his first season in charge, as well as reaching the EFL Cup final, but the Frenchman was sacked in June.