Newspaper summaries – October 26 2017

Daily Nation

US urges Kenyans to avoid violence during repeat poll

The United States Wednesday expressed deep concern about the political crisis in Kenya and urged parties to resolve their differences over a disputed August 8 presidential election without resorting to violence.Kenyans are due to vote Thursday in a repeat of August’s presidential vote, which was annulled after the Supreme Court found “irregularities” and mismanagement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Over 130,000 police officers to take charge of poll security

More than 130,000 police officers have been deployed to protect voters, electoral officials and ballot materials across the country.In a new operational plan, police have scaled down the number officers sent to areas deemed calm and deployed additional officers in areas perceived as hotspots.

The Standard

Coast leaders call for poll boycott as Marwa issues stern warning

Coast Opposition leaders have rallied their supporters to stay away from today’s presidential poll, terming it ‘flawed and illegitimate’. In Mombasa, National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders, led by Deputy Governor William Kingi, called for a total boycott of the repeat presidential poll.

Chebukati says he is satisfied with election preparations

The electoral commission on Wednesday declared it was satisfied with preparations for today’s repeat presidential election. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said the poll would proceed as scheduled in spite of challenges facing the exercise.

Raila tells supporters to snub poll and join new resistance

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has announced the transformation of the National Super Alliance into a national resistance movement. In his last address to his supporters on Wednesday before today’s repeat presidential vote, Raila also said they would defy orders made by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, and county commissioners.

The Star

Poll goes on, Raila calls for resistance, disobedience

On Election Eve, Opposition leader Raila Odinga rebranded NASA as a national resistance movement to defy “illegitimate government” and boycott goods and services benefiting “dictatorship”.The former Prime Minister yesterday repeated his call for a nationwide boycott of today’s “sham’ presidential rerun but called on his supporters not to demonstrate, lest they be massacred by a “blood-thirsty regime”.Hold prayers away from polling stations or stay home, he told a cheering crowd at Uhuru Park.

Mwilu driver shooting apolitical, say police

Two men were arrested yesterday in connection with the shooting of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s driver and police called the attack an apolitical robbery.The two suspects, aged between 18 and 22, were picked up by DCI officers from a house in Kawangware.This was just hours after constable Titus Musyoka was shot on Ngong Road on Tuesday evening.Sources said the DCJ told investigators the driver called her after the shooting and said the attackers had peeped inside the car, indicating they were looking for her.

No syphilis, HIV in blood – ministry

he government has accused four researchers of cooking data that showed blood donated in Kenya is contaminated with HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis B.The Ministry of Health said the findings are based on non-existent data.“The [lead] author alludes to data for the period March to December 2016 to support his findings. We can confirm that neither the author nor mHealth Kenya Ltd had access to data for the period July to December 2016,” said director of medical services Dr Jackson Kioko.

Business Daily

Nasa plans boycott of goods in protest over repeat polls

Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday called on his supporters to boycott goods of those affiliated to the ruling Jubilee coalition.He said the economic boycott call is the product of the push to hold the repeat presidential election despite concerns from the Opposition that the IEBC failed to institute reforms for a free and fair vote.The presidential candidate, who withdrew from the repeat poll, asked his charged supporters to stay away from polling stations Thursday.

US now top buyer of Kenyan coffee with Sh7bn purchase

US purchase of Kenyan coffee has shot up 75 per cent to Sh7 billion in the current financial year, overtaking Germany and Belgium as the top buyer.Statistics from the Coffee Directorate puts America at the top both in terms of price offered for a kilogramme and quantities bought.

Chandaria joins suit to wind up Nakumatt with Sh353m demand

Consumer goods manufacturer, Chandaria Industries, has joined the list of creditors demanding liquidation of Nakumatt with the filing of an application to be part of the insolvency petition against the retailer to recover a Sh353 million debt.The firm, founded by billionaire businessman Mahesh Chandaria, has sought to join African Cotton Industries’ petition seeking Nakumatt’s liquidation.