News headlines

News highlights

Protestors block Migori County roads as voting begins

All roads toMigori County have been blocked with boulders by opposition party supporters.Vehicles transporting poll materials are finding it difficult to reach the eight constituencies. It has emerged that a number of NASA supporters have camped at polling stations to disrupt the polling process.

You are free to sit out this election, Uhuru tells voters

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking re-election today, has said that every registered voter has a right to cast their ballot, but they are also free not to participate in the polls. The Jubilee Party leader has urged Kenyans to avoid acts of violence. He stated that security agencies have been deployed to ensure that the voting process is peaceful.

Appeals Court overturns ruling that declared appointment of IEBC Returning Officers illegal

Kenya’s Court of Appeal has suspended High Court Judge George Odunga’s ruling that the appointment of returning and presiding officers was irregular and illegal. The Court stated that this order means that the constitutional and statutory functions of the returning officers and their deputies relating to the presidential election slated for October 26 are not invalid. The order was given by Justices Erastus Githingi, Martha Koome, and Fatuma Sichale.

Business highlights

Consumers brace for rise in milk prices

Dairy sector regulators have proposed an increase in levies charged on dairy processors. The move will likely lead to an increase in milk prices. The proposal calls for the scrapping of levies that processors and producers pay to the Kenya Diary Board in favour of a one per cent charge on the factory price of a kilogramme of processed milk and other dairy products.

Coca Cola injects Ksh9 billion into Kenyan market to grow product base

Leading soft drink company, Coca-Cola is set to invest Ksh9.2 billion to grow its product base in Kenya, the company said on Tuesday. The soft drinks manufacturer said they will start producing new brands to respond to changing customer tastes and buying habits. This will include the introduction of more low- and no-sugar options and drinks in emerging categories.The new production line will be based at the Nairobi Bottlers plant in Embakasi.

Treasury: Kenya to miss 2017 economic growth projections due to prolonged elections

Prolonged elections have dealt a major blow to the country’s economy this year, the National Treasury has affirmed. Kenya missed its 2017 economic growth target, registering a five per cent growth rate against the six per cent target, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said yesterday. Speaking during a briefing in Elgeyo Marakwet, Rotich said the August 8 General Election and tomorrow’s repeat presidential polls have all played to hold back the country’s economic growth prospects.

Sports highlights

West Ham stuns Tottenham to reach quarter finals

West Ham stunned in-form Tottenham by coming from behind to win 3-2 in a dramatic Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Wembley.After a much-changed Spurs side coasted into a two-goal half-time lead, their London rivals rallied with three goals inside 15 second-half minutes to progress to the quarter-finals.

Everton Manager proud of team despite Chelsea defeat

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth said his team did him proud despite their Carabao Cup last-16 defeat by Chelsea.Willian scored the decisive second as Chelsea advanced to the quarter-finals but they were pushed to the final whistle by the rejuvenated visitors.Chelsea had contained Everton with ease in the first half and led through Antonio Rudiger’s looping header.

Leicester City appoint ex-Southampton manager Claude Puel



Leicester City have appointed ex-Southampton boss Claude Puel as their new manager on a three-year deal.Puel becomes the Foxes’ third manager this year, replacing Craig Shakespeare who succeeded Premier League title winner Claudio Ranieri in February.Puel, 56, led the Saints to eighth in his first season in charge, as well as reaching the EFL Cup final, but the Frenchman was sacked in June.